Denso Introduces Comprehensive Viscotaq Tank Base Corrosion Protection System for the Construction Industry

Tank base corrosion presents a significant challenge for above-ground storage tanks, threatening structural integrity, risking environmental contamination, and incurring costly repairs or replacements. Recognizing the critical need for robust protection, Denso, Inc., a leader in corrosion prevention technologies, proudly offers the Viscotaq Tank Base Corrosion Protection System—a cutting-edge solution designed to mitigate these risks effectively.

This innovative system provides a durable, moisture-resistant barrier at the tank chime area, safeguarding against water intrusion and contaminant infiltration. By utilizing Viscotaq’s flexible, self-adhering materials, operators can extend tank lifespans while reducing maintenance costs and minimizing safety and environmental risks.

Key Features of the Viscotaq Tank Base Protection System

1. Simplified, Four-Part Application Process:

The Viscotaq system is easy to apply following proper surface preparation:

Viscotaq Adhesion Promoter : A quick-drying primer ensures maximum adhesion to the tank chime and concrete base, setting the foundation for optimal system performance.

: A quick-drying primer ensures maximum adhesion to the tank chime and concrete base, setting the foundation for optimal system performance. ViscoMastic or ViscoMastic XHT : A non-toxic, conformable mastic that seals gaps and cracks between the tank base and ring wall. ViscoMastic boasts self-healing characteristics, flexibility, and fire-retardant properties, while the XHT variant is designed for high-temperature environments up to 257 °F (125 °C).

: A non-toxic, conformable mastic that seals gaps and cracks between the tank base and ring wall. ViscoMastic boasts self-healing characteristics, flexibility, and fire-retardant properties, while the XHT variant is designed for high-temperature environments up to 257 °F (125 °C). Viscotaq EZ-Wrap : A visco-elastic coating with a paintable backing that ensures complete coverage with a weatherboard overlap for maximum moisture protection.

: A visco-elastic coating with a paintable backing that ensures complete coverage with a weatherboard overlap for maximum moisture protection. Archco Topcoats: Complementing the Viscotaq system, Archco topcoats provide flexible, durable finishes for various temperature ranges. Options include Archco 15, a UV-resistant acrylic topcoat for applications up to 150 °F (65 °C), and Archco 65, a polyurethane topcoat offering superior chemical resistance and protection at temperatures up to 200 °F (93 °C).

Superior Durability and Versatility

The Viscotaq system’s ability to resist mechanical damage, corrosion, and harsh environmental conditions makes it an ideal solution across industries. Its modular design allows operators to address a range of challenges, from high-temperature applications to chemical exposure, all while enhancing the aesthetic appearance of protected tanks.

A Game-Changer for Industry Operators

“The Viscotaq Tank Base Protection System delivers unmatched performance for tank base protection,” said Edwin Welles, Vice President of Viscotaq products. “By combining advanced materials with a simple application process, we’re providing operators with a reliable, cost-effective way to protect critical infrastructure.”

With its superior protective qualities, ease of use, and ability to meet the demands of diverse environments, the Viscotaq Tank Base Corrosion Protection System stands out as the ultimate solution for safeguarding tank bases.