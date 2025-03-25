GFRP Tech Unveils New Environmentally Sustainable Mesh Systems for Construction

Gauteng-based Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) products manufacturer GFRP Tech has introduced EnviraMesh, an environmentally sustainable alternative to steel mesh, as its latest product offering to the South African construction market.

EnviraMesh unveiled at the Launch of GFRP Tech on 6 March 2025. Image Credit: GFRP Tech

Aimed at strengthening foundations, EnviraMesh, available in rolls, significantly enhances the structural integrity of buildings and infrastructure. Tailored for heavy-duty applications, including high-load-bearing structures, highway and airport pavements, and reinforced concrete slabs, EnviraMesh is corrosion-resistant, non-conductive and electro-magnetic neutral.

“Good construction relies heavily on the quality of its foundation for the durability and the safety of the structure. With EnviraMesh providing three times more strength than traditional steel mesh, we are enhancing the tensile strength of concrete structures, while reducing the risk of cracks. EnviraMesh truly represents a leap forward in the construction industry,” notes Allen Fiford, CEO of GFRP Tech.

Fiford believes that GFRP Tech’s innovative products will bring more sustainable solutions to the industry. “The shift from steel mesh to EnviraMesh is not just about innovation, it is about reducing carbon emissions, enhancing quality control and addressing the significant environmental impact of the steel industry,” he states.