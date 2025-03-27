ACA Welcomes Release of Landmark Blueprint in Construction Industry

The Australian Constructors Association (ACA) welcomes the release of the Blueprint for Change, developed by the National Construction Industry Forum (NCIF). This blueprint is a landmark agreement, bringing together government, unions and industry leaders to create a shared vision for the future of Australia’s construction industry.

ACA CEO and NCIF member Jon Davies said the release of the blueprint is a pivotal moment for the industry.

“For the first time, government, unions and industry have united to address the real challenges facing our sector and identify opportunities to address them,” said Mr Davies.

The Blueprint for Change outlines a clear and actionable plan to build a fairer, safer and more productive construction industry.

“One of the blueprint’s key actions is the introduction of a joint construction industry charter to set clear standards for behaviour across the sector,” said Mr Davies.

“Changing the culture of our industry is critical to unlocking long-term sustainability and productivity and this charter is an essential step in the right direction.”

The blueprint also calls for improvements in procurement models, aiming to establish a nationally consistent set of procurement principles.

“Consistency has been sorely lacking in our industry, contributing to low productivity,” said Mr Davies.

The list of actions outlined in the blueprint is extensive but achievable through this tripartite forum with involvement from all state and territory governments.

“These changes are not just important—they are absolutely necessary for the construction industry to meet the demands of major upcoming infrastructure projects like the Olympics, defence initiatives, renewable energy, and essential projects such as roads, housing, and hospitals,” said Mr Davies.

“This blueprint offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix the deep-rooted issues holding the industry back. The key question now is whether the next government will take decisive action or let the sector continue to decline.”

The ACA is calling on both sides of politics to fully support and resource the NCIF to ensure this plan becomes a reality.

“Now is the time to act,” said Mr Davies. “Let’s make construction a national priority and ensure the industry that builds Australia can thrive, delivering the infrastructure Australia needs, when it needs it and for a price it can afford.”

