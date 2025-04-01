Normet Expands Its Spraying Equipment Offering with Spraymec 4100 and Spraymec 5100

Normet, a global leader in concrete spraying solutions for underground mining and tunnelling, proudly announces the launch of the Spraymec 4100 and Spraymec 5100 - two concrete sprayers designed to enhance productivity, quality, and reliability in underground construction projects. These new models are purpose-built with selected field-proven Normet solutions to deliver high-quality sprayed concrete linings in small to large-sized tunnel profiles.

Spraymec 4100 – Reliable Performance for Essential Spraying Tasks

The Spraymec 4100 is a robust, self-propelled, rigid-frame concrete sprayer featuring a 4WD carrier with 4-wheel-steering and crab-steering for optimal manoeuvrability in confined underground spaces. It is equipped with a closed-loop control system, ensuring precise and fully synchronized accelerator dosing and a low-pulsation concrete pump for uniform application. A high-capacity onboard compressor and a precise and easy-to-use spray boom with a vertical reach of 10.5 m further enhance efficiency and spraying accuracy.

Spraymec 5100 – A Durable Sprayer for Tunnelling Applications

The Spraymec 5100 has highly manoeuvrable spray manipulator with a maximum vertical reach of 14 m. The closed-loop system automatically adjusts pump output and accelerator dosage in real time, ensuring consistently high-quality spraying results. With an onboard compressor, low-pulsation pump, and reinforced concrete delivery system, it provides maximum reliability in demanding environments.

A Commitment to Quality and Performance

“The launch of the Spraymec 4100 and 5100 represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering reliable and efficient concrete spraying solutions,” said Toni Huttunen, Product Line Director of Tunnelling Sprayers at Normet. “These machines are designed to meet the evolving demands of tunnelling projects by enhancing safety, quality, and productivity.”

Both machines have Normet’s NorSmart control and diagnostics system for seamless operation and effortless troubleshooting, as well as the Normet connectivity with access to Normet portal, with a readiness for Normet’s analytics and remote monitoring solutions.

With the introduction of the Spraymec 4100 and Spraymec 5100, Normet strengthens its commitment to ensure that customers across a wide range of tunnelling projects have access to reliable, high-performance equipment. As Normet continues to expand its tunnelling portfolio, these advancements demonstrate the company’s dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its customers and contributing to the success of tunnelling projects worldwide.