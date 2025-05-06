Elematic and Carbonaide Launch World’s First CO2-Cured Precast Concrete Solution Through Commercial Partnership

Carbonaide, a leader in carbon dioxide utilization and storage solutions for the building industry, and Elematic, a globally leading provider of precast technologies, have announced a commercial cooperation to become the first to bring production-scale CO 2 curing systems for precast concrete and infrastructure product production around the world.

The collaboration between Elematic and Carbonaide provides a solution to harness CO 2 in the curing process, improving the material mix and production speed of precast concrete elements. Implemented initially into Elematic’s wall lines and circulation lines, this innovative approach makes precast concrete not only more efficient but also low-carbon, offering a solution for large-scale infrastructure projects that doesn’t compromise on speed, quality, or cost.

Concrete production accounts for approximately 8% of global CO 2 emissions. With Carbonaide’s technology, the build environment can become a part of the solution as it binds carbon into the building materials and elements. Additionally, the cost of cement has doubled in the past 5-7 years, with no sign that it will go back to lower rates.

Carbonaide’s award-winning technology binds carbon dioxide into precast concrete using an automated system at atmospheric pressure. The technology has been used commercially in Finland since early 2024, and it has been shown to halve the CO 2 emissions of traditional Portland cement concrete by reducing the required cement content and mineralizing CO 2 into concrete.

When industrial side streams, such as industry slags or low-carbon binders, are used in the binding process to substitute part of the cement, the result is concrete with a negative carbon footprint. With Carbonaide’s technology, a precast plant may become a carbon sink.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carbonaide in offering this innovative solution to our customers,” says Teppo Voutilainen, CEO of Elematic. Carbonaide’s CO 2 curing technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering fast, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions for the pre-cast concrete industry. By integrating Carbonaide’s solutions into our systems, we can offer a practical solution that is both commercially viable and environmentally responsible.”

”Our collaboration with Elematic is a significant step toward realizing the potential of CO 2 as a resource in the construction industry. By incorporating our CO 2 curing technology into Elematic’s advanced production systems, we empower precast concrete manufacturers to produce cheaper, faster, stronger, and greener products. Together, we can drive innovation and create a lasting impact on the industry,” says Tapio Vehmas, CEO of Carbonaide.

Elematic’s 65 years of expertise in pre-cast technology and its expansive customer base across 100+ countries provide a solid foundation for scaling CO 2 curing solutions worldwide. This extensive reach ensures that the CO 2 curing systems will be accessible to a wide audience, expanding the solution’s impact.

In India, the government is working on a policy to make precast construction mandatory for real estate firms in Mumbai to reduce air pollution. The proposed policy, which will apply to private and public construction sites, will provide an incentive to shift to precast construction from on-site construction, where components can be made in a controlled environment.

"The market demand for more environmentally friendly building solutions is huge. Elematic’s solutions are widely used in large-scale urban development projects where industrialized, precast construction is becoming a priority. With this collaboration, we are enabling faster market adaptation of the technology to meet the rising demand from our clients and extend our market reach to cover the whole precast concrete industry with a turnkey solution,” continues Vehmas.