Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Concrete That Heals Itself? Scientists Develop Microbe-Powered Repair System

Researchers have developed a synthetic lichen-inspired microbial system that can autonomously repair cracks in concrete using only air, water, and light.

Common orange lichen, also known as yellow scale, maritime sunburst lichen and shore lichen (Xanthoria parietina) on a tree branch.
Study: Design of Co-culturing system of diazotrophic cyanobacteria and filamentous fungi for potential application in self-healing concrete. Image Credit: Dan Gabriel Atanasie/Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in Materials Today Communications introduces a synthetic lichen system that mimics the natural symbiosis between phototrophs and heterotrophs to produce biomaterials in a self-sustaining way.

The researchers set out to construct a minimal synthetic community using diazotrophic cyanobacteria, which can fix CO2 and N2 from the atmosphere, and filamentous fungi, which play a key role in attracting calcium ions and facilitating the precipitation of calcium carbonate (CaCO3). This design closely mirrors the structure and function of natural lichen.

Why Self-Healing Concrete Matters

Concrete, despite its widespread use, is vulnerable to cracking due to its low tensile strength and various stress factors such as shrinkage, temperature changes, and external loading. These cracks compromise structural durability, allowing moisture and gases to corrode internal reinforcements, resulting in frequent inspections, costly maintenance, and reduced lifespan of infrastructure.

This challenge has fueled interest in self-healing technologies, especially those using microorganisms to seal cracks. While promising, most current approaches still depend on external nutrients to activate healing agents. This dependence limits their long-term effectiveness and autonomy.

Related Stories

The new study addresses this limitation by engineering a microbial system that operates independently of external inputs, using naturally available air and sunlight to fuel the healing process.

Taking Cues from Nature: How the System Works

The team drew inspiration from lichens—resilient organisms formed through symbiosis between fungi and photosynthetic partners (either algae or cyanobacteria). Found on trees, rocks, and harsh surfaces, lichens are known for their ability to survive in nutrient-poor environments through mutual support.

Mimicking this model, the researchers built a synthetic system where:

  • Cyanobacteria convert sunlight, CO2, and N2 from the air into energy and nutrients.
  • Filamentous fungi attract calcium ions and create conditions for calcium carbonate (CaCO3) formation, which physically seals the cracks in concrete.

Together, these microbes thrive on just air, water, and light—no added carbon or nitrogen required.

Experimental Setup and Microbial Pairings

To test the concept, the study explored three microbial co-cultures:

  • Trichoderma reesei with Anabaena inaequalis
  • T. reesei with Nostoc punctiforme
  • T. reesei combined with both A. inaequalis and N. punctiforme

These combinations were grown in inorganic liquid media without added nutrients, mimicking nutrient-scarce environments like concrete surfaces. The team used a mix of methods—including dry biomass measurement, optical density tracking, selective fungal plating, and phycocyanin assays—to evaluate microbial growth and CaCO3 production under different lab and concrete conditions.

What They Found

The results were clear: co-cultures performed significantly better than single-species systems. This confirms the value of microbial cooperation, where each organism supports the other in essential functions.

Cyanobacteria fixed CO2 and N2 from the air and produced oxygen, organic carbon, and nitrogen, feeding the fungi. In turn, fungi supplied water, minerals, and a physical matrix for CaCO3 crystallization. They also enhanced the cyanobacteria’s stability by offering shelter and recycling CO2.

Both microbes secreted extracellular polymeric substances—rich in acidic residues and sugars—that helped glue the healing minerals to the concrete surface and to each other. This synergy enabled the microbes to not only grow in challenging conditions but also form stable mineral deposits that effectively filled cracks.

A Step Toward Smarter, Greener Infrastructure

This synthetic lichen system shows that self-healing concrete doesn’t have to rely on external additives or complex interventions. With just sunlight, air, and water, the microbial duo can actively maintain concrete surfaces by generating repair materials on site.

The implications are significant: longer-lasting infrastructure, reduced maintenance costs, enhanced safety, and potential applications in remote or extreme environments, such as underwater structures or even space habitats.

Journal Reference

Rokaya, N., Carr, E. C., Tiwari, S., Wilson, R. A., & Jin, C. (2025). Design of Co-culturing system of diazotrophic cyanobacteria and filamentous fungi for potential application in self-healing concrete. Materials Today Communications44, 112093. DOI: 10.1016/j.mtcomm.2025.112093, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S235249282500605

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Nidhi Dhull

Written by

Nidhi Dhull

Nidhi Dhull is a freelance scientific writer, editor, and reviewer with a PhD in Physics. Nidhi has an extensive research experience in material sciences. Her research has been mainly focused on biosensing applications of thin films. During her Ph.D., she developed a noninvasive immunosensor for cortisol hormone and a paper-based biosensor for E. coli bacteria. Her works have been published in reputed journals of publishers like Elsevier and Taylor & Francis. She has also made a significant contribution to some pending patents.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dhull, Nidhi. (2025, May 23). Concrete That Heals Itself? Scientists Develop Microbe-Powered Repair System. AZoBuild. Retrieved on May 24, 2025 from https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23805.

  • MLA

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Concrete That Heals Itself? Scientists Develop Microbe-Powered Repair System". AZoBuild. 24 May 2025. <https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23805>.

  • Chicago

    Dhull, Nidhi. "Concrete That Heals Itself? Scientists Develop Microbe-Powered Repair System". AZoBuild. https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23805. (accessed May 24, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Dhull, Nidhi. 2025. Concrete That Heals Itself? Scientists Develop Microbe-Powered Repair System. AZoBuild, viewed 24 May 2025, https://www.azobuild.com/news.aspx?newsID=23805.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Construction Trends

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback