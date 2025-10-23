The 5D Environmental Model Helping Construction Work in Harmony with Mature

By merging digital modeling with real-time environmental data, scientists have created a 5D decision-support system that helps construction projects adapt to changing ecological conditions and reduce pollution before it happens.

Study: Advancing Sustainable Construction Through 5D Digital EIA and Ecosystem Restoration. Image Credit: JonathanShots/Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in the journal Sustainability introduced a five-dimensional (5D) environmental impact assessment (EIA) framework known as the integrated environmental decision support information system (I-EDSIS) for the construction sector.

This framework combines real-time environmental monitoring, spatial-temporal modeling, and ecosystem self-cleansing capacities to assess and reduce the ecological footprint of construction activities, thereby enabling adaptive, data-driven decision-making for more sustainable practices.

Importantly, the study positions I-EDSIS within a broader governance context, aligning it with EU Taxonomy principles and digital permitting systems to enhance environmental transparency and accountability.

The Environmental Burden of Construction Activities

The construction industry plays a major role in global environmental degradation, responsible for nearly 50 % of all material extraction, energy consumption, emissions, and solid waste generation. It contributes around 16 % of PM10 and 27 % of PM2.5 emissions - both of which are closely tied to the estimated seven million premature deaths each year caused by air pollution.

The sector also consumes half of the world’s natural resources and produces roughly 35 % of global solid waste, with construction and demolition waste (CDW) making up a significant share of that total.

Traditional Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), however, often fall short in capturing the full scope of these effects. They tend to rely on static, pre-construction estimates and rarely incorporate real-time monitoring. As a result, they frequently miss the dynamic and cumulative nature of environmental changes. These assessments also tend to overlook important natural recovery mechanisms, such as microbial decomposition and atmospheric dispersion, which play a key role in an ecosystem’s ability to self-regulate and recover over time.

The Study

To overcome the limitations of traditional Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs), the researchers developed the I-EDSIS framework - an integrated system that merges digital technologies with ecological understanding.

At its core, it combines four-dimensional (4D) Building Information Modeling (BIM) with real-time environmental monitoring to create a five-dimensional (5D) platform. This approach enables continuous tracking of material and energy flows, pollutant emissions, and ecological responses throughout the entire construction lifecycle.

The research methodology included a comprehensive review of more than 100 EIA permits, expert interviews, and a literature survey spanning digital twins, the Internet of Things (IoT), urban metabolism, and environmental governance. The team also analyzed five years of hourly air quality data from Slovenia, covering major pollutants such as PM10, PM2.5, nitrogen oxides (NO X ), sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), carbon monoxide (CO), and ozone (O 3 ). This data was combined with demographic information, GIS data, and permitting records to provide context and depth.

To map and evaluate the current state of EIA practices, the study used IDEFØ process modeling to compare existing ("As-Is") workflows with proposed ("To-Be") scenarios.

The analysis revealed key shortcomings in current approaches, particularly a lack of robust impact assessments and limited use of real-time data. The I-EDSIS framework addresses these issues by introducing dynamic feedback loops and incorporating cross-sectoral inputs such as weather forecasts and biodiversity data. Designed with a governance-oriented focus, the framework brings together institutional, technological, and ecological data to support more transparent, coordinated, and responsive decision-making.

Key Insights

The findings demonstrated the potential of the I-EDSIS framework to significantly enhance environmental governance and sustainability in the construction sector. A correlation analysis using data from Slovenia revealed a strong positive relationship between the number of building permits issued and increased concentrations of NO X , CO, and PM 10 , highlighting the clear environmental footprint of construction activity on urban air quality.

Temporal analysis further underscored the need for time-sensitive planning. Pollutant levels fluctuated by as much as fivefold across different months and even within a single day, emphasizing how strategic scheduling can help mitigate environmental impacts.

The study also validated the technical feasibility of linking 4D BIM models with real-time sensor data and digital product passports. This integration enables real-time simulation and monitoring of environmental loads, supporting predictive modeling and adaptive construction scheduling based on current ecological conditions.

Importantly, the research emphasized the critical role of natural self-cleansing processes such as physical dispersion and sedimentation, chemical oxidation, and biological decomposition in managing pollution. These mechanisms are often overlooked in conventional EIAs but are essential for accurate impact assessments. By quantifying these self-cleansing capacities, I-EDSIS allows for more realistic modeling of ecosystem recovery, connecting construction timelines with environmental resilience.

Practical Applications for Sustainable Practices

The I-EDSIS framework provides a foundation for embedding sustainability into construction planning, execution, and governance. By integrating real-time environmental monitoring with adaptive decision-making, stakeholders, including contractors, regulators, and urban planners, can proactively manage environmental risks and optimize resource efficiency.

One key application is the ability to align construction activities with favorable weather conditions, leveraging natural dispersion to reduce pollutant buildup and minimize cumulative environmental impacts. On a broader scale, I-EDSIS functions as a strategic tool for urban environmental management. Aggregating data across multiple projects allows authorities to evaluate regional ecological carrying capacities and better coordinate permitting timelines, enhancing transparency and encouraging public participation in environmental decision-making.

The framework also supports circular economy initiatives through the use of digital material passports, which track material origin and usage. This facilitates material reuse and improves logistics coordination, helping stakeholders make informed, data-driven decisions that support long-term sustainability goals.

Conclusion

This study makes it clear that the current EIA system is not equipped to handle the complex environmental challenges posed by modern construction.

The proposed 5D EIA framework, operationalized through the I-EDSIS system, offers a meaningful advancement in environmental governance. It introduces a scalable, data-driven, and ecologically informed approach to sustainable development, bridging the gap between environmental planning and real-world construction dynamics.

More than just a tool for sustainability, I-EDSIS is positioned as a mechanism for ecosystem restoration and resilience-based development. By aligning construction practices with natural recovery processes, it supports more adaptive and responsive project planning.

That said, successful implementation will require a solid foundation of data infrastructure and strong institutional collaboration. The potential benefits (improved environmental performance, enhanced public trust through transparent reporting, and better long-term planning) are significant. However, these can only be realized through stronger governance enforcement, harmonized regulatory frameworks, and effective cross-agency data sharing to address existing institutional fragmentation.

Looking ahead, future research should focus on piloting I-EDSIS in diverse geographic and regulatory settings, improving data integration capabilities, and expanding its use to support climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and circular economy initiatives. As the construction industry continues to shape the built environment, innovations like I-EDSIS are critical to ensuring that development moves forward in step with ecosystem restoration, environmental resilience, and societal well-being.

