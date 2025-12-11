How Astronaut Urine and Martian Soil Could Become the Future of Space Housing

A recent study proposes a surprising ally in the effort to build human habitats on Mars: bacteria. According to researchers, certain microbes could not only help construct shelters using Martian soil but also contribute to life support by producing oxygen and nutrients.

Study: From Earth to Mars: a perspective on exploiting biomineralization for Martian construction. Image Credit: Artsiom P/Shutterstock.com

Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the article explores how microbial processes, specifically biomineralization, might offer a sustainable, resource-efficient solution for Martian construction. Instead of transporting heavy building materials from Earth, scientists are investigating how microbes could turn Mars’ own regolith into a durable building material.

Turning Soil Into Shelter: The Role of Biomineralization

Biomineralization is a natural process in which microorganisms generate minerals as part of their metabolism. Some, like Sporosarcina pasteurii and various cyanobacteria, can produce calcium carbonate, a mineral that acts like cement in binding loose particles together.

On Mars, where bringing supplies from Earth is prohibitively expensive, this process offers a compelling alternative.

By combining microbial action with the planet’s abundant regolith, researchers envision a way to “grow” construction materials on-site. These biologically-produced composites could then form structures capable of withstanding the harsh Martian environment, marked by low pressure, temperature swings, and high radiation.

Pairing Microbes for Maximum Effect

The article highlights two promising microbial candidates: Sporosarcina pasteurii, known for producing calcium carbonate through ureolysis, and Chroococcidiopsis, a cyanobacterium renowned for its resilience in extreme conditions.

The researchers propose co-culturing these organisms to enhance their mineral-forming abilities. In theory, Sporosarcina handles the heavy lifting in mineral precipitation, while Chroococcidiopsis supports the process by surviving hostile conditions and producing protective substances. Together, they could convert raw regolith into a solid, cement-like material.

To fuel this process, the researchers propose using astronaut urine as a practical source of urea and calcium, both of which are critical for microbial growth and for triggering the formation of calcium carbonate.

Rather than conducting new experiments, the authors synthesized findings from prior research, using Martian regolith simulants to model these interactions. They examined how factors such as low pressure, radiation, and moisture levels could affect microbial growth and mineral production. Predictive modeling helped simulate how this system might behave under actual Martian conditions.

What the Models Show: Strength, Stability, and Life Support

The results point to a promising future for microbial construction. When combined, the microbes are predicted to produce calcium carbonate that binds regolith particles into a hardened structure, a process called biocementation. This could lead to materials strong enough to support long-term shelters on Mars.

But the benefits don’t stop at structural integrity. The study notes that Chroococcidiopsis releases extracellular polymeric substances (EPS), which may shield other microbes from harmful UV radiation. This protective layer could help Sporosarcina pasteurii function more effectively, even under extreme exposure.

Importantly, both microbes could also contribute to life-support systems. Chroococcidiopsis generates oxygen through photosynthesis, while the ammonia produced by Sporosarcina could be repurposed as fertilizer in agricultural systems. In other words, these microbes aren’t just builders; they’re part of a potential closed-loop system for sustaining human life.

Broader Applications Beyond Mars

While Mars is the current focus, the underlying principles have much broader potential. The same microbial techniques could be adapted for other off-Earth environments like the Moon or asteroids, where in situ resource utilization (ISRU) is equally critical.

On Earth, too, biomineralization may offer sustainable alternatives in regions where traditional construction materials are scarce. Microbial soil stabilization and low-carbon building technologies could benefit from the same research driving space exploration.

The authors also highlight future applications such as 3D printing, where biocemented regolith could be used to build tailored structures with minimal human labor. Pairing microbial construction with robotic systems might enable autonomous habitat development, which is especially useful for early missions before humans arrive.

However, the success of these systems will depend on overcoming key environmental challenges. On Mars, microbial life would likely need a pressurized, temperature-controlled environment with access to liquid water, conditions that are not naturally found on the planet’s surface. Developing such enclosures will be a critical step toward implementation.

Where This Research Leads

Taken together, the findings mark a step forward in developing practical, sustainable strategies for building on Mars. By harnessing microbial metabolism, scientists could reduce our dependence on Earth-based resources and lay the groundwork for long-term human presence in space.

Still, there’s work to be done. The authors recommend further testing using high-fidelity Martian regolith simulants under carefully controlled conditions. They also call for more research into scaling up microbial biocementation and understanding how microbial systems behave over time under Martian stressors.

If successful, these efforts could fundamentally change how we think about building in space by making biology a core part of the engineering toolkit.

Journal Reference

Khoshtinat, S., & et al. (2025, December). From Earth to Mars: a perspective on exploiting biomineralization for Martian construction. Frontiers in Microbiology, 16: 1645014. DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2025.1645014, https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/microbiology/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2025.1645014/full

