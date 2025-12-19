The Real Reason Homes Fail in Disasters—And How to Stop it

New research shows that combining a few key structural features with locally adapted building rules can dramatically reduce housing damage in earthquakes - even in places where codes are rarely enforced.

Study: Essential hazard-resistant features for seismic performance of wood-frame housing where building regulation is uneven. Image Credit: menur/Shutterstock.com

Researchers from the University of Notre Dame and other institutions have explored how homes could be designed to withstand extreme natural disasters by combining regulatory practice with structural engineering solutions.

Their study, published in the journal International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, highlights that housing resilience depends not only on stronger materials or advanced engineering, but also on effective governance, regulatory compliance, and cultural acceptance. The research was funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Integrating Governance and Structural Engineering

Hazard-resilient housing relies on improved building codes and sound structural engineering practices. While building codes provide guidelines for safe construction, their complexity and uneven enforcement often limit effective implementation. In hazard-prone areas, such as those exposed to earthquakes, hurricanes, or wildfires, structural elements like shear walls, hold-downs, and proper framing are essential for improving safety.

Historically, housing resilience has been treated mainly as a technical issue focused on materials and design. However, this research shows that resilience is also a governance challenge.

Regulatory systems must reflect local conditions and cultures to enhance compliance. For instance, in Anchorage, Alaska, where communities may distrust government intervention, strict building codes alone are insufficient unless they are tailored. This approach draws on the concept of “regulatory pragmatism,” first defined by Susan Ostermann, which emphasizes adapting regulatory processes to local sociopolitical realities.

About the Research: Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage was selected as the case study due to its high earthquake risk and unique socio-political context. The 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake damaged or destroyed over 750 homes, highlighting the urgent need for more resilient construction.

Researchers conducted interviews with nearly 40 stakeholders, including structural engineers, builders, regulators, and inspectors. This analysis helped identify critical features of hazard-resilient housing. Additionally, the researchers developed nonlinear simulation models of 18 archetype houses representing typical Anchorage residential designs. Regulatory pragmatism, focusing on adapting regulations to local conditions rather than applying rigid, top-down rules, was also introduced.

Computational structural engineering analyses assessed common housing designs, particularly two-story homes built over open garages, a prevalent design in Alaska. These structures often lack adequate lateral support, causing torsional twisting during earthquakes.

The study identified key weaknesses and proposed practical, cost-effective solutions. It prioritized structural elements such as shear walls, proper framing around garage openings, and hold-downs that anchor walls to foundations, thereby reducing movement during seismic events.

By combining regulations with engineering analysis, the researchers were able to develop a framework that could be applied to other regions, with future applications planned for Puerto Rico and Lahaina, Maui.

Key Findings on Structural Vulnerabilities

The outcomes showed several factors influencing housing resilience. A significant issue was the inadequate lateral support in many two-story homes, leading to structural failure during earthquakes. Homes with large garage openings were particularly vulnerable, as the weight of the upper floors created torsional forces when proper support was missing.

Shear walls helped resist lateral forces during strong winds and seismic events, while proper framing around garage openings strengthened weak structural zones. Hold-downs anchored walls to foundations and reduced movement during ground shaking. Although these measures were practical, they were often overlooked by homeowners and builders.

The study also demonstrated that housing resilience is both a technical and governance challenge. Strong building codes are ineffective if poorly enforced or not accepted by local communities. To assess performance, the simulations used key engineering metrics including peak story drift ratio (SDR) and peak floor acceleration (PFA), which correlate with structural damage and collapse risk. Computational results confirmed that homes lacking shear walls, proper garage framing, and hold-downs performed poorly during earthquakes.

In communities resistant to government oversight, focusing on a small set of critical safety features proved more effective than enforcing complex codes. The complexity of building regulations, often spread across multiple volumes, further reduced accessibility.

Interviews emphasized the value of collaboration among engineers, builders, regulators, and policymakers. When stakeholders prioritize safety, housing resilience becomes achievable. Although this work focused on Alaska, the findings are intended to inform resilience efforts in other disaster-prone regions through contextual adaptation.

Strategies for Enhanced Building Practices

This research has significant implications for building practices. It shows that builders can incorporate shear walls, hold-downs, and reinforce framing into standard home designs in ways that are both practical and cost-effective, even if not entirely cost-neutral. The study also supports regulatory pragmatism, in which governments focus on key safety features rather than enforcing complex building codes.

The results also highlight the need for education.

Homeowners and contractors benefit from better awareness of structural features that may seem minor but are critical during disasters. These insights are valuable for disaster recovery efforts, as regions rebuilding after earthquakes, hurricanes, or wildfires can use the findings to prioritize long-term resilience.

Moving Toward Resilient Housing Solutions

In summary, this study illustrates that building disaster-resilient homes requires both sound engineering and flexible regulatory approaches. By identifying key structural features and promoting pragmatic regulation, it provides a clear path toward safer and more resilient housing.

Future work should apply this framework to other disaster-prone regions while accounting for local cultural and social conditions. Collaboration among communities, engineers, and policymakers is essential to turn resilience into practical outcomes.

Overall, the research demonstrates that housing resilience can be achieved through well-planned interventions that enhance long-term safety. It emphasizes the need to adapt building codes to local contexts and to strengthen education and compliance among stakeholders. As communities face the impacts of climate change, the insights support the development of strategies that protect lives, property, and future generations.

Journal Reference

Echeverria, M, J., & et al. (2025, December). Essential hazard-resistant features for seismic performance of wood-frame housing where building regulation is uneven. International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, 131(105878). DOI: 10.1016/j.ijdrr.2025.105878, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2212420925007022?via%3Dihub

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.