SCG Showcases Green Innovations and Low-Carbon Cement at Cemtech Asia 2026, Reinforcing ASEAN Leadership and Commitment to the Net Zero Pathway

SCG, ASEAN's leading low-carbon cement manufacturer, co-hosted Cemtech ASIA 2026, a world-class conference and exhibition for the global cement sector held from June 14 to 17, 2026. Driven by a shared commitment to accelerating low-carbon transition and achieving Net Zero goals, industry executives and experts from across the world gathered to explore breakthrough innovations, expand business networks amidst global challenges, and navigate sustainable business transformations in response to tightening environmental regulations and resource conservation demands.

Mr. Surachai Nimlaor, President of SCG Cement and Green Solutions. Image Credit: Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG)

At Cemtech Asia 2026, SCG demonstrated its commitment to advancing the cement industry through tangible low-carbon cement innovations. Mr. Surachai Nimlaor, President of SCG Cement and Green Solutions, stated: "As the region's leader in the low-carbon cement industry, SCG is dedicated to developing breakthrough innovations that minimize resource consumption and maximize eco-friendliness. By steadily reducing carbon dioxide emissions, we directly address the evolving demands and adaptation challenges of the construction industry across ASEAN and global markets."

Alongside showcasing its cutting-edge LC3 low-carbon cement prototype at the exhibition, SCG hosted an exclusive site visit to its Ta Luang Cement Plant in Saraburi Province for global delegates. Key highlights of the showcase and tour included:

SCG LC3 Structural Cement: Developed from limestone, calcined clay, and specialized additives, this next-generation low-carbon cement reduces CO 2 emissions by up to 30–40%. Its production process incorporates up to 40% biomass alternative fuels (such as rice husks and straw) and over 35% renewable energy. This is achieved without compromising any product performance or structural integrity, with its environmental performance independently verified through an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

Developed from limestone, calcined clay, and specialized additives, this next-generation low-carbon cement reduces CO emissions by up to 30–40%. Its production process incorporates up to 40% biomass alternative fuels (such as rice husks and straw) and over 35% renewable energy. This is achieved without compromising any product performance or structural integrity, with its environmental performance independently verified through an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). Rondo Heat Battery: SCG has pioneered ASEAN's first installation of the Rondo Heat Battery at the Ta Luang Cement Plant. Developed in collaboration with Rondo Energy, this breakthrough thermal energy storage solution converts intermittent renewable power into high-temperature thermal energy, storing it at up to 1,500 °C in thermal media. With an exceptional energy recovery efficiency of up to 97% and a lifespan exceeding 40 years, the system provides a continuous 24/7 supply of clean heat, supporting the decarbonization of industrial manufacturing processes.

SCG has pioneered ASEAN's first installation of the Rondo Heat Battery at the Ta Luang Cement Plant. Developed in collaboration with Rondo Energy, this breakthrough thermal energy storage solution converts intermittent renewable power into high-temperature thermal energy, storing it at up to 1,500 °C in thermal media. With an exceptional energy recovery efficiency of up to 97% and a lifespan exceeding 40 years, the system provides a continuous 24/7 supply of clean heat, supporting the decarbonization of industrial manufacturing processes. Refractory Solutions by The Siam Refractory Industry Co., Ltd. (SRIC): As a leading global refractory solutions provider, SRIC showcased its advanced technologies and innovative solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, including: Anti-Hydration Brick: The world's first Anti-Hydration brick, extending shelf life from 6 to 24 months. This breakthrough innovation helps minimize material degradation, reduce production downtime, and improve overall operational efficiency. Thermal Media for Heat Battery: Co-developed with Rondo Energy, these high-performance heat storage blocks deliver up to 97% thermal efficiency, enabling reliable 24-hour energy availability and supporting the transition toward cleaner industrial energy solutions. Solar Floating: Installed at the Ta Luang Cement Plant, this floating solar array generates 16.6 million kWh of clean electricity annually, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by over 8,000 tons of CO 2 equivalent per year. By repurposing the plant's industrial reservoirs, the system optimizes resource efficiency and highlights SCG's integration of green energy into heavy industry.

As a leading global refractory solutions provider, SRIC showcased its advanced technologies and innovative solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, including:

As co-host of Cemtech ASIA 2026, SCG reaffirmed its role as a trusted industry leader on the global stage. The event served as a major catalyst for expanding business networks and facilitating high-level technology and knowledge exchanges with world-class industry players. Moving forward, SCG is dedicated to cultivating global alliances to propel Thailand's cement industry toward a Net Zero pathway, solidifying its position as ASEAN's cement leader.

CEMTECH ASIA 2026 | SCG Driving ASEAN’s Cement Industry Towards Net Zero Play

CEMTECH ASIA 2026 | SCG Driving ASEAN's Cement Industry Towards Net Zero. Video Credit: SCG

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