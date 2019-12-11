Peab Builds Apartment Building in Helsinki, Finland

Peab has been commissioned to build an apartment building with 6-8 floors and 64 apartments on Vinsentinaukio in the Sompasaari district of Helsinki, Finland. The customer is Lumo Kodit Oy and the contract is worth EUR 10 million.

Peab will build an apartment building with two entrances in the Sompasaari district of Helsinki. The building will include commercial space on the ground floor as well as modern common premises. The top floor will contain a sauna facility and club room.

“This construction contract is a continuation of a long and prosperous collaboration between Peab and Kojamo. We have completed several projects together during the past few years, the latest was on Bahamakatu in Jätkäsaari,” says Marko Rinkinen, Region Manager Peab Finland.

The project is a turnkey contract and construction will begin January 2020. Occupation is planned for September 2021.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2019.

Source: https://www.peab.com/