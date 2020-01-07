Hope’s Windows, Inc. to Attend NAHB International Builder’s Show

Hope’s Windows, Inc., the nation’s leading and most experienced manufacturer of custom designed, solid hot-rolled steel and solid bronze window and door systems, announces that it will be attending the NAHB International Builder’s Show in Las Vegas from January 21 to 23 at booth #SU860. At the show, the company will be showcasing its One55 TM Series thermal windows and its Jamestown175TM Series hurricane pivot doors.

Hope’s Glass Display

Hope’s One55 TM Series fixed, solid hot-rolled steel windows rely on award-winning Thermal EvolutionTM technology. The series replicates the aesthetic of historic, industrial steel windows with elegant arrow-shaped profiles and delicate sightlines – combining the striking visual appearance of the past with the thermal technology of the present. Hope’s is the only manufacturer of solid steel windows and doors with a thermal break. Product features include custom, solid hot-rolled steel profiles; fusion-welded frame and muntin construction; welded steel simulated or true divided lite muntin options; and Power of 5TM Finishing System including hot-dipped galvanizing, abrasion resistant epoxy powder primers, and UV-stable polyurethane topcoats in unlimited color choices. The windows accommodate up to 1-1/4” thick glass units.

Hope’s Jamestown175 Series hurricane and impact approved pivot doors are fully tested and certified for use within hurricane and impact zones, adhering to Miami-Dade County, Florida Building Code (FBC) and High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) standards. Product features include massive 6’ wide by 11’ tall single panel doors; time-tested solid, hot-rolled steel, ultra-thin sightlines, and Hope’s exclusive Power of 5 Finishing System. The doors are tested for TAS-201 (large missile impact), TAS-202 (structural), TAS-203 (cyclic load), air infiltration, water, and design pressure of +/- 60.0 PSF.

Hope’s prides itself on a long-standing commitment to testing and certification. The company subjects its products to more third-party testing than any other steel window and door manufacturer. Hope’s will continue to push the limits beyond what conventional wisdom deems possible in its goals to achieve new possibilities in window and door design, delivered with peace of mind.

Source: https://hopeswindows.com/