Peab Builds Extension of E6 Near Trondheim

Peab has received a contract for the extension and maintenance phase of the new section of highway on E6 between Kvål and Melhus in Norway. The customer is Nye Veier and the contract is worth NOK 784 million.

The new road will be 7 km with four lanes. The project includes building five new bridges, on-ramps and off-ramps, an ecoduct and commuter parking.

“We are now starting up the second phase of this project. Construction of the new section of highway increases traffic safety and passability, and we will reduce travel time as well. Naturally we are pleased to be part of this development,” says Johan Hansson, Region Manager Peab.

The project is Norway’s first road project with an IPD contract (integrated project delivery) which is a unique form of collaboration in Norwegian road construction. Nye Veier has selected Peab to be the contractor and Cowi as consultant. The project is divided into two phases and the first phase began back in the spring of 2019. The first phase included collectively planning and calculating a target price for the project, parallel with optimizing. Now, in the second phase, the project is going forward with detailed planning and construction.

“Almost a year has passed since we started the three-party contract for the development and optimization of the project together with Peab and Cowi. It has been a developing and educational process. It feels good to have come to the point where we signed a contract for the construction phase, and we look forward to further developing the implementation model,” says Johan Arnt Vatnan, Project Manager Nye Veier.

The project has already begun and is expected to be completed in the middle of 2022.

The project will be order registered in the first quarter 2020.

