Peab Builds Healthcare Building in Ängelholm

Peab has been commissioned to build a new healthcare building on the hospital grounds in Ängelholm. The customer is Hälsostaden Ängelholm AB and the contract is worth SEK 176 million.

The project is a new healthcare building that will be located southeast of the ER along Landshövdingevägen on Ängelholm’s hospital grounds in central Ängelholm. The healthcare building, which will be about 7,000 m2, will have a clear connection to Hälsogallerian, but at the same time will have its own profile in the city district.

The project is part of one of Region Skåne’s procurements according to The Act on Public Procurement that has been transferred in its entirety to Hälsostaden Ängelholm AB.

“For many years now we have had the pleasure of producing a number of projects for Hälsostaden and in this way participated in their goal to create good health environments which, in turn, produce the best possible healthcare. So being able to continue this successful collaboration by building this new healthcare building is very inspiring. Hälsostaden is an essential community project in Ängelholm and northwestern Skåne,” says Bratislav Marjanovic, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract in collaboration. Construction will start in August 2020 and occupation is planned for March 2022.

The project will be order registered in the first quarter of 2020.

