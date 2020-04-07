Peab Builds Centrumhuset in Norrahammar

Peab has been commissioned to build Centrumhuset in the new city block in the center of Norrahammar. The customer is Junehem AB and the contract is worth SEK 100 million.

BSV Arkitekter & Ingenjörer

The project refers to a new city block next to Junehem’s offices in Norrahammar. The block will contain an apartment building with 36 apartments, a family center, library, senior housing and offices for Junehem AB. The buildings will frame in the block and a large inner courtyard will be created inside. Building an underground garage is also part of the project.

“It’s inspiring to be a part of developing the new city block and it is right in line with our commitment to local production,” says Anders Bergeling, Region Manager Peab.

“As a municipal company and the customer, we look forward to the project and it will be exciting to break ground and develop central Norrahammar together with Peab,” says Max Jensen, construction project manager Junehem AB.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction will begin in April 2020 and the project is expected to be completed in May 2022.

The project was order registered in the first quarter 2020.

Source: http://www.peab.com/