Peab Builds a New Ferry Berth in Karlshamn

Peab together with Karlhamns Hamn will build a new ferry berth on the eastern side of the existing dock at Stillerydshamnen in Karlshamn. The customer is Karlhamns Hamn AB and the contract is worth SEK 156 million.

Construction of the new ferry berth is an important step in the long-term development of Karlhamn’s port as a strategic business harbor in the southern Baltic Sea area, and thereby as a vital port for the southeast region and flow of goods in Sweden. The project includes tonguing, blasting, earthmoving and work with concrete.

“We look forward to being part of the development of the port extension together with Karlhamns Hamn. We are a local community builder and one of the reasons we won the contract is our ability to cooperate internally to ensure we have the right resources throughout the project. This is what we call locally produced community building,” says Göran Wiking, Region Manager at Peab.

Karlshamn is one of the country’s largest ports for rolling goods between Sweden and the Baltics. The extension of the port is an important link for growth in the flow of goods on the eastward trade routes. It supplements the Swedish Transport Administration’s investment in the planned Southeast Railway and opens up for a more efficient and ever growing flow of goods through Karlshamn.

“We look forward to working together with Peab as our partner. The procurement of the general contractor is crucial, especially in such an extensive and rather special construction project. Our contacts with Peab so far have been constructive, which we appreciate,” says Mats Olsson, CEO of Karlshamns Hamn AB.

The project is a traditional contract. Construction will start in April 2020 and the project is expected to be completely finished in the autumn of 2021.

The project will be order registered in the second quarter of 2020.

Source: https://www.peab.com/