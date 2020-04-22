Peab Builds Fish Farm in Senja in Norway

Peab has been commissioned to build a new land-based fish farming facility in Senja in northern Norway. The customer is Salmar Settefisk and the contract is worth NOK 439 million.

Peab has been commissioned to build a new land-based fish farming facility with seven sections. The new building will be 16,000 m2. The contract also includes building service areas, a warehouse, workshops, a laboratory, a dining room and living quarters for onsite employees.

“This is a very important project for Peab since our goal is to be a local community builder in northern Norway. To begin with it will be a really big construction site, which means a lot of jobs for Peab and then the project has a positive effect on local businesses,” says Gro Skaar Knutsen, Region Manager Peab.

For the most part the project will be carried out by Peab’s own skilled workers and apprentices. In a job of this size Peab has to work together with other companies and, at most, there will be around 100 skilled workers working in rotation.

“We know this is going to be an attractive job for our employees. At the same time we are working on this project we will be running “Senja’s biggest hotel” with 80 rooms that will be living quarters for workers on the construction site,” says Kai Ole Berntsen, construction manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction will begin in May 2020 and occupation is expected to be in July 2022.

The project will be order registered in the second quarter 2020.

Illustrator: Voll Arkitekter

Source: https://www.peab.com/