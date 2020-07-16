Peab Extends Pampus Port in Norrköping

Peab has been commissioned to extend Pampus Port on Händel Island in Norrköping. The customer is Norrköpings Hamn AB and the contract is worth SEK 345 million.

Visualisation of Pampus Port: Ramboll and Norrköpings Hamn AB

The project entails a new 310 meter platform dock on piles, a 60 meter long heavy-lift dock and a new port area where goods can be stored. The project also includes laying new pipes for water and sewage and supplementary tonguing of the harbor basin to achieve the requisite depth for ship traffic everywhere in the harbor basin. Materials for the project will primarily be supplied from a nearby property at the disposal of Norrköpings Hamn AB where Peab can prepare backfill materials for the extension of the port area.

“We look forward to being part of developing Pampus Port. We are a local community builder and one factor for success is that we cooperate internally over several business areas. This ensures that we have the right resources and competence throughout the project,” says Berth Larsson, Region Manager at Peab.

“We have complete confidence in how Peab will carry out this important contract and we look forward to good collaboration throughout the project,” says Eric Gustavsson, project leader of the port extension at Norrköpings Hamn.

Norrköping Port is a full service port that handles a slew of products; primarily forest, steel grain, energy and petroleum products, containers and project loads from Swedish industries. As part of the city transformation taking place in Norrköping port operations in the inner harbor area will cease and therefore Norrköping Municipality has decided to invest in developing the port by extending the docks and terminal area at Pampus Port, which is Norrköping’s deep harbor.

The project is a traditional contract. Construction will start in September 2020 and the project is expected to be finished at the end of 2024.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter 2020.

Source: http://www.peab.com