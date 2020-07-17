Peab Rebuilds House M at Lund University

Peab has been commissioned to rebuild and extend House M at Lund University. The customer is Akademiska Hus AB and the contract is worth SEK 231 million.

The property is located in northeastern Lund on Ole Römers Street. The property owner is Akademiska Hus AB and the tenant is Lund University.

The project entails both rebuilding and extending the existing House M. The building consists in total of around 29,000 m2 gross area, of which around 24,400 m2 gross area will be affected by the planned construction. The project comprises a tall building (building 111) with student and learning environments such as a lobby, café, study space, auditoriums and group rooms, primarily on the ground floor. The other floors mainly hold offices. An annex will be added on between the tall and low buildings and the eastern entrance in the form of a large, flexible classroom (Teknodrom) with an accompanying lobby. The low building (building 112) will contain laboratories, research-intensive institutions and various learning environments.

“We are proud to contribute to new learning environments for students at Lund University and thereby bolster Lund as an outstanding university city. This is also a good example of our locally produced community building,” says Bratislav Marjanovic, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a traditional contract. Construction start is preliminarily planned for September 2020 and the project is expected to be completed in November 2022.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter 2020.

