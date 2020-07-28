TechnologyOne Helps Keep Major Rail Infrastructure Projects on Track

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) has enlisted TechnologyOne to digitally revolutionise its procurement systems across the 8500km national freight rail network.

TechnologyOne software will replace manual and paper-based processes across procurement including corporate, maintenance, emergency procurement, materials procurement, professional services and all project-related purchasing.

The move is the result of a comprehensive review by the ARTC which will see all procurement streamlined and maximised across the company.

ARTC Group Executive Corporate Services and Safety Kylie Gallasch said ARTC chose TechnologyOne because it needed a proven, secure SaaS solution robust enough to handle large and complex projects involving thousands of suppliers and transactions.

“TechnologyOne’s solution will allow us to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of our procurement processes as we deliver major Australian rail infrastructure projects right around the nation.

“We needed a digital solution that was up to challenge, and one that could streamline and maximise efficiency across complex projects,” she said.

“It also made sense to go with a solution that will integrate with our other systems. We’ve had a long history with TechnologyOne, and felt they understood our business,” Kylie Gallasch said.

ARTC has also enlisted TechnologyOne to deliver a new Project Lifecycle Management Solution for another of its major infrastructure projects - the $400 million duplication of the rail freight line between Botany and Mascot in Sydney and one of the country’s busiest freight corridors.

Stuart MacDonald, TechnologyOne's chief operating officer, said he is thrilled to see first-hand the significant benefits that the software will bring to ARTC as it manages the procurement behind numerous nation-transforming projects.

“At a time in Australia when every dollar counts, and when economic stimulus through infrastructure projects is critical to our nation’s future, it’s more important than ever for companies to have reliable, secure and innovative technology in place.

“We take this responsibility very seriously, and in addition to ARTC, more than 1200 leading corporations, government departments and statutory authorities are powered by our enterprise software.

“Because we invest heavily in R&D, our customers can be confident that our solution is the best foundation there is for doing business anytime, anywhere,” Mr MacDonald said.

Implementation of the TechnologyOne Procurement and Project Lifecycle Management solutions has commenced and is expected to go live over the next few months

Source: https://technologyonecorp.com/