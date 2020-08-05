Award Winning Construction Software Company EasyBuild UK Launch New Mobile App

Construction software company EasyBuild is one of the most recognised providers of ERP (enterprise resource planning) software to the construction industry.

The three year award-winning software addresses all the operational needs of a modern construction business, covering finance, commercial, project management and compliance. It is customisable with easy-to-use applications providing all trades within the industry – including main contractors, civil engineers, demolition, interior fit-out, roofing and cladding, joinery, rail and utilities – with the tools needed to manage projects in a timely and efficient manner.

The EasyBuild team is currently transitioning many of their existing and new clients to a cloud offering. The company’s cloud software gives clients access to business-critical applications at any time from any location and reduces the cost of servers and day-to-day IT management.

Businesses of all sizes can now benefit from using EasyBuild’s Cloud platform, which ensures compliance and management of all projects simultaneously on any device and in real time. One of the core applications is the widespread use of mobile technology, providing everyone on site with familiar and powerful technology and information.

EasyBuild Mobile allows operatives to use their smart phone remotely to record essential information and upload it back to head office immediately. This application enables the capture of labour cost via a timesheet app, requesting material and plant deliveries via the requisition app and recording the delivery of materials via the goods received app. Data is automatically synced back into EasyBuild’s ERP solution, which in turn saves time, removes paper and increases efficiency.

Andre Oosthuizen, OJ Construction (SA) commented, “having recently moved to EasyBuild Cloud we are now in the process of implementing a number of EasyBuild Mobile applications within our business. We see that by automating the on-site goods received process, as well as streamlining the requisition process, will speed up procurement as well as saving a huge amount of time and money”

Carol Massay, CEO of EasyBuild UK commented “ Time and efficiency are important factors when trying to manage the day-to-day running of a business and knowing you have a secure dedicated platform for hosting your ERP construction software is a vital component. EasyBuild Cloud provides access to our applications for each customer using secured logins. This service is inclusive of the day-to-day management of the hosted environment, as well as daily backups, security updates, operating system upgrades and patch releases.”

Source: https://www.easybuilduk.com/