EasyBuild UK are Crowned the Winner of the Construction Computing Awards For the Fourth Year Running

Specialist Construction Software company, EasyBuild UK are pleased to be crowned the winner of The Construction Computing Awards category ERP Construction Software Of The Year for the fourth year running! This year also saw the construction firm take reign of a new category at the awards, Construction Software Product Of The Year!

The Construction Computing Awards are a major industry event that celebrates and rewards technology and solutions companies within the building and construction sector. “The Hammers” as they are affectionately known showcases and rewards the technology, tools and solutions for the effective design, construction, maintenance and modification of commercial buildings, residential and social housing and civil engineering projects of all sizes.

EasyBuild offers construction, financial and project accounting software that is “built for construction, by construction”.

Easybuild’s award winning software addresses all the operational needs of a modern construction business, covering finance, commercial, project management and compliance. It is customisable with easy-to-use applications providing all trades within the industry.

Carol Massay CEO of EasyBuild told us “ 2020 as we all know has been a challenging year for us all in one way or another. As a business leader ensuring that my team have the support and guidance to enable them to adapt to the last-minute changes, has been fundamental to keep us going strong as a team. Maintaining our technology contribution to the construction sector and providing a high quality of customer service and support has definitely paid off.

A massive thank you to our existing customers and users of our innovative ERP Software, this has secured us at the winner of this category for the fourth year running! I am also delighted that we picked up a new award of Construction Software Product of The Year 2020. Thanks to all of my team at EasyBuild UK, this is recognition of your commitment and hard worK”

Source: https://www.easybuilduk.com/