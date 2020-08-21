Award Winning Construction Software Company EasyBuild UK attend the Property & Construction Summit

Earlier this month multi award winning construction software company EasyBuild UK attended the online Property & Construction Summit, where CEO Carol Massay shared her industry experiences from the past 30 years as a keynote speaker.

The Summit was the first in a series of new events that Hertfordshire Chamber have created, designed to focus on key industries within Hertfordshire and provide a platform for sharing information, ideas and latest thinking.

Property and Construction is a sector that has been high on the Chambers agenda for many years, as they recognise the importance of this industry and the many companies within its associated supply chain. The Summit was hosted by the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, sessions were chaired by Mary C. Sykes BA, MCIPR and Alison White from the Chamber.

Carol was joined on the speaker panel by Mark Doyle CEO of Jarvis Contracting, Trevor Clements Head of Business Development at RICS AIFireE, Hertfordshire Building Control, Cherie Norris Programme Manager at Herts IQ and Stephen Redmond MD at Redmond Group.

During the summit it was discussed that the last four years have been particularly challenging for the construction industry with Brexit, Grenfell Tower accident, climate change awareness and Covid 19. However, it was agreed that the use of software construction technology will continue to develop and provide new innovative ways to tackle these challenges.

EasyBuilds CEO Carol Massay discussed how EasyBuild is an end to end bespoke construction software solution. Built to address the operational, financial and commercial management of all types of construction projects. Providing timely information to enable key business decisions and mitigate risks.

Carol commented about her time at the summit “This was a great in-depth session discussing improved planning and controls, collaborative working with key professionals during the “design and build” phase. Better use of technology to certify materials. An important message to take away from the session “safety before profit” is that “together we all have an important role to lay for the future of construction projects ‘

Source: https://www.easybuilduk.com/