Hope’s Windows, Inc. Receives Hurricane and Impact Certification for Pivot Doors

Hope’s Windows, Inc., the nation’s leading and most experienced manufacturer of custom designed, solid hot-rolled steel and solid bronze window and door systems, announces that its Jamestown175TM Series hurricane pivot doors have passed stringent wind tests and are certified for use within hurricane and impact zones. The doors adhere to Miami-Dade County, Florida Building Code (FBC) and High Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) standards.

The Jamestown175TM Series include massive 6’ wide by 11’ tall single panel doors; time-tested solid, hot-rolled steel, ultra-thin sightlines, and Hope’s exclusive Power of 5 Finishing System. The doors are tested for TAS-201 (large missile impact), TAS-202 (structural), TAS-203 (cyclic load), air infiltration, water, and design pressure of +/- 60.0 PSF.

“At Hope’s, we do not take anything for granted. We know our clients have very high expectations of our products and we take this very seriously. The Jamestown175TM Series pivot doors are the perfect example of this tenet,” says Southeast Regional Sales Manager Adam Irgang. “These doors have passed the most stringent tests in the country, and we’re proud to offer a one-of-a-kind product that represents our brand and reputation.”

Pivot doors similar to those recently tested are featured in numerous residential and commercial properties throughout North America. Hope’s Windows, Inc. is proud to be an industry leader in custom fabrication, product development, product testing and 3rd party certifications. In their goal to achieve new possibilities in window and door design, Hope’s will continue to push the limits beyond what conventional wisdom deems possible.

Source: https://hopeswindows.com/