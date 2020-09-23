Extend Roofing Season with Polyglass Low-Temperature SBS Membranes

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, announces Elastoflex SA V Polar Base™ and Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap™. Optimized for performance in colder conditions, these resilient roofing membranes save on labor and provide the opportunity to extend roofing season.

Elastoflex SA V Polar Base and Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap allow for roof system installation in temperatures that are between 25 °F – 60 °F (4 °C – 16 °C). Designed for long-term performance, Elastoflex SA V Polar Base is fiberglass-reinforced for excellent dimensional stability. Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap has a UV-stabilized granule surface and is polyester-reinforced for exceptional puncture and tear resistance.

“It’s the perfect product to extend your roofing season by several weeks and continue generating revenue” says Polyglass Regional Sales Leader Art Jones.

Manufactured with ADESO® Dual-Compound Self-Adhered Technology, these premium membranes provide a cleaner installation, improve application speed, and eliminate the need for torches. Both base and cap sheets use an SBS (elastomeric) formulation on the top weathering side of the reinforcement and an aggressive self-adhesive formulation on the bottom side.

The products have unique qualities that improve efficiency and performance. Elastoflex SA V Polar Base is finished with laylines for ease of application. Elastoflex SA P Polar Cap features patent pending SEALLap® Ultra and patented FASTLap® for immediate and more effective bonding of side and end lap seams, saving time and labor costs.

