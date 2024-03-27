Polyglass Launches PolyVap SA S – A Low Slope Self-Adhered Air/Vapor Barrier

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of building envelope and waterproofing solutions, unveils its latest breakthrough product – PolyVap SA S. Engineered for superior performance in commercial low-slope roofing applications, PolyVap SA S sets a new standard with its exceptional dual-functionality as a high-performance air and vapor barrier.

PolyVap SA S features a high-strength polypropylene sheet with an aggressive acrylic based adhesive on the bottom, ensuring a bond with most substrates. This carrierless membrane is surfaced with a slip-resistant top surface to enhance walkability and can serve as a temporary roof for up to 180 days.

Key Applications:

Air/vapor barrier in low-slope roofing applications

Temporary roof for up to 180 days

Ideal for use on steel, OSB, plywood, gypsum, and thermal boards

PolyVap SA S serves dual purpose as an air/vapor barrier and a temporary roof. Its top surface is compatible with approved coverboards and Polytherm insulation, allowing for mechanical attachment or adhesion with Polyglass LRF CR (low-rise foam) adhesive.



Performance Highlights:

Versatile dual-use air/vapor barrier and temporary roof membrane

Up to 180 exposure

Impermeable to air, moisture, and water

Aggressive self-adhesive for exceptional wind uplift performance

Direct to metal deck application – no primer required

Weather install temperatures from 20 o F and rising

F and rising Qualifies for a Roof System Warranty (RSW) when installed with an approved Polyglass assembly

Polyglass is available to answer any questions about any of our roofing or waterproofing solutions.

Source: https://polyglass.us/