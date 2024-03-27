Polyglass Launches PolyVap SA S – A Low Slope Self-Adhered Air/Vapor Barrier

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of building envelope and waterproofing solutions, unveils its latest breakthrough product – PolyVap SA S. Engineered for superior performance in commercial low-slope roofing applications, PolyVap SA S sets a new standard with its exceptional dual-functionality as a high-performance air and vapor barrier.
PolyVap SA S features a high-strength polypropylene sheet with an aggressive acrylic based adhesive on the bottom, ensuring a bond with most substrates. This carrierless membrane is surfaced with a slip-resistant top surface to enhance walkability and can serve as a temporary roof for up to 180 days.
Key Applications:
- Air/vapor barrier in low-slope roofing applications
- Temporary roof for up to 180 days
- Ideal for use on steel, OSB, plywood, gypsum, and thermal boards
PolyVap SA S serves dual purpose as an air/vapor barrier and a temporary roof. Its top surface is compatible with approved coverboards and Polytherm insulation, allowing for mechanical attachment or adhesion with Polyglass LRF CR (low-rise foam) adhesive.
Performance Highlights:
- Versatile dual-use air/vapor barrier and temporary roof membrane
- Up to 180 exposure
- Impermeable to air, moisture, and water
- Aggressive self-adhesive for exceptional wind uplift performance
- Direct to metal deck application – no primer required
- Weather install temperatures from 20 oF and rising
- Qualifies for a Roof System Warranty (RSW) when installed with an approved Polyglass assembly
Polyglass is available to answer any questions about any of our roofing or waterproofing solutions.
Source: https://polyglass.us/