Superior Fire Protection in Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) Areas with Polyglass’ Burn Shield® Technology

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems, is proud to introduce its new line of superior roofing products designed to meet the stringent requirements of the California Building and Residential Codes for wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas.

Image Credit: Polyglass U.S.A.

Wildfires are a growing threat to communities across North America, impacting millions of homes and businesses located in WUI zones. As these areas continue to expand, it's crucial to have roofs that can withstand the intense heat and flames associated with these devastating events.

Polyglass' new WUI roofing products are engineered to provide exceptional fire resistance, durability, and protection for homes and businesses in fire-prone areas.

Product Spotlight: Polyglass' Burn Shield® Technology

Polyglass is proud to highlight its innovative Burn Shield® Technology, a breakthrough in fire resistance for roofing underlayments. This cutting-edge technology is featured in two of our flagship products: Polystick® XFR and Polyanchor® XFR.

Polystick® XFR: The Ultimate Fire-Resistant Underlayment

Polystick® XFR is a dual-purpose self-adhered underlayment that offers exceptional fire resistance and waterproofing protection. With its 80 mils combined elastomeric modified bitumen upper compound and aggressive self-adhesive bottom layer, Polystick® XFR provides proven durability and performance.

Key Benefits:

Superior Fire Resistance: Exceeds Class A fire ratings for maximum protection against embers and flames.

Self-Adhered Technology: Streamlines installation for faster project completion.

Durability and Longevity: Ensures long-lasting performance and protection for your roof.

Wide Range of Applications: Suitable for various roofing materials and construction types.

Polyanchor® XFR: Ember Resistance for Nailing Applications

Polyanchor® XFR is a fire-rated dual-purpose underlayment designed for nailing applications. It features a plastomeric modified bitumen upper compound and a self-sealing SBS modified compound, providing exceptional ember resistance and waterproofing.

Key Benefits:

Meets California WUI Building Codes: Offers superior fire protection for structures in wildland-urban interface areas.

Full Roof Coverage: Protects combustible decks and under Class A roof coverings from burning embers.

Durability and Longevity: Ensures long-lasting performance and protection against the elements.

