Peab Builds New Main Street in Lørenskog

Peab has been commissioned to build a new main street in Skårersletta in Lørenskog outside Oslo. The customer is Lørenskog Municipality and the contract is worth NOK 428 million.

Illustration: Norconsult/Baezeni

The new and modern main street will have broad sidewalks. There will be a raised bicycle lane on each side of the road, separated from driving lanes by the sidewalk curbs.

The project is complex including a lot of heavy technology such as a district heating facility, street heating, waste suction and water, sewage and surface water solutions along with sheet metal and electricity work.

Peab and the customer have collaborated since the autumn of 2019 on the design and scope of the project.

“We have prepared for this project for over a year and we are really looking forward to getting started. I think that supervisors and skilled workers alike feel working on this project is particularly meaningful since a new main street where people can meet and activities can be held is so important for the entire local community,” says Johan Hansson, Region Manager Peab.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction is planned to start in January 2021 and completed in the spring/summer of 2023.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter 2020.

