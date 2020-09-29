Peab Builds New Elementary School in Barkarbystaden

Peab has been commissioned to build a preschool and elementary school, Ålsta School, in Barkarbystaden northwest of Stockholm. The customer is Järfälla Municipality and the contract is worth SEK 216 million.

Illustration: Main Entrance

The new Ålsta School in Barkarbystaden will have room for 240 preschoolers and 350 students in grades one to six. In addition to classrooms a school kitchen, cafeteria and workshop will be built along with rooms for music and photography lessons, a library, a gym and administrative and technique space. If the need arises it will be easy to rebuild the preschool rooms into elementary school rooms.

“We are proud to be building a new elementary school in Barkarbystaden. Peab is the construction company that builds the most schools in the country, which means we have broad expertise and experience in the field. As community builders we take being part of the important work of creating a school that will exist for many generations to come very seriously,” says Lars Enroth, Region Manager Peab.

The environment will be a priority during construction and the project is planned to be certified according to Miljöbyggnad, at the least on level Silver. This means that the construction company and property owner are engaged in environmental issues and are concerned about the people who will come to use the building. This requires more than following constructions codes, among other things it puts high demands on the acoustic environment and ventilation in the building.

“I am happy that we will now together with Peab start building Ålsta School in Barkarbystaden. We are building to create good learning environments for all children, and Ålsta School is important for the development of Barkarbystaden. I would like to warmly welcome Peab to Barkarbystaden,” says Toni Chmielewski, Project Leader for the City Development Project in Barkarby.

The project is a turnkey contract. Construction is planned to start in September 2020 and the school is expected to open with the spring term of 2023.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter 2020.

Source: https://www.peab.com/