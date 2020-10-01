Peab Builds a New Port in Arendal in Gothenburg

Peab has been commissioned to build a new port terminal in Arendal in Gothenburg. The customer is Göteborgs Hamn AB and the contract is worth SEK 237 million.

Image/Illustration: Vision of Arendal

The project entails dredging up and handling around 250,000 m2 polluted dredged material from existing shipping lanes in the Port of Gothenburg. The material will then become landfill and make up the foundation of an entirely new terminal area of 22 hectares (54.34 acres). This is the equivalent of around 30 football fields. Through technology developed by Peab (ProSol) the contaminations will be encapsulated in granulated slag and concrete with binder. Because this heightens the solidity of the dredged material it can then be used as construction material in the project. The project also includes building a temporary dock where the dredged material can be stored.

The project is divided into two stages. The first stage has been to plan and produce the best technical solutions for the project. Now the project is moving on to stage two which is the actual construction phase.

“We look forward to developing and preparing the port for the future together with Göteborgs Hamn. Treating the dredged material and reusing it in the project also minimizes transportation and purchasing new products, which ensures a sustainable expansion of the Port of Gothenburg. We are obviously really pleased to contribute to the region’s growth,” says Jörgen Eriksson, Region Manager at Peab.

The project is part of the construction of a new terminal in Arendal which is aimed at creating space for future volumes of goods in the port. The new terminal is the largest expansion of port area in the Port of Gothenburg since the 1970s.

The project is a traditional contract in cooperation and is expected to be completed in September 2021.

The project will be order registered in the third quarter 2020.

