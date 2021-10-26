Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering

Peab Builds Apartments in Langesund

Peab has been commissioned to build apartments in the housing project Smietangen in Langesund. The customer is Smietangen Utbygging and the contract is worth NOK 119 million.

Image Credit: Spir Arkitekter

The entire project comprises building 39 apartments divided into seven detached buildings. Three of the buildings will be built on the shoreline and four of them on top of a parking garage. The buildings will have waterborne underfloor heating installed that comes from a local heating system which was established in the first construction phase of the project. The detached shoreline buildings will be built on bedrock, partly through old wharf foundations, and will also be connected to the parking garage.

“We’re very pleased with this collaboration. This is both a significant and exciting project for us where we can really put our expertise to good use,” says Terje Kaasa Larsen, Region Manager Peab.

The project is planned to start in January 2022 and it is expected to be ready for takeover in September - October 2023.

The project will be order registered in the fourth quarter 2021.

Source: https://www.peab.com/

