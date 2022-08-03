Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

NYI Expands 60 Hudson Street Operations

NYI, a leading provider of hybrid infrastructure solutions and managed services, has expanded its 60 Hudson Street operations through the addition of space formerly occupied by Equinix. The expansion is the result of a joint venture with QTD Systems, who acquired the Equinix space in a transaction that closed on August 1, 2022.

60 Hudson Street. Image Credit: New York Internet

With this integration, NYI doubles its datacenter footprint and immediately expands the carrier ecosystem available to customers. The expansion also includes significant additional conduit infrastructure and access to POE’s which will provide for unmatched capacity and reach in NYC’s most connected building. Together with NYI’s existing in-building capabilities, customers will now have access to unparalleled levels of resilience as they deploy their interconnection strategy.

“With the accelerating pace of digital transformation, the role of 60 Hudson Street as the preeminent home for global carriers in New York City becomes invaluable in terms of meeting the growing connectivity needs of customers,” says Phillip Koblence, NYI Co-Founder and COO. “With this integration, NYI grows in its ability to serve as the premier facilitator of access to this global interconnection gateway while making deployments at 60 Hudson Street simpler and more cost effective.” 

“I have a long history at 60 Hudson Street, where I established several long-standing and still operational data center and connectivity businesses over the last twenty years. I look forward to NYI’s continued quality of services and their building upon Equinix’s 60 Hudson NY8 infrastructure in driving the future of interconnection,” adds Peter Feldman, CEO of QTD Systems.  

The expansion will benefit multiple parties:

  • Former Equinix customers will enjoy operational continuity and access to NYI’s on-premise expert technical staff, cost-effective interconnection platform and suite of hybrid infrastructure solutions and high-touch managed services.
  • Domestic and international customers will gain access to more space and power, and to an expanded carrier ecosystem.
  • Telecommunication providers and carriers will benefit from seamless and cost-effective access to NYI’s expanded in-building conduit infrastructure and additional points of entry.

With expanded capabilities and a continued commitment to cutting through complexity and providing a seamless customer experience, NYI hopes to level the playing field, making interconnection at 60 Hudson Street simpler and more accessible from both a deployment and cost perspective, for carriers, content providers, and enterprises of all sizes.

Source: https://www.nyi.net/

