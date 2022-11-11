Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

Procore Announces Winners of 2022 Groundbreaker Awards

Nov 11 2022Reviewed by Laura Thomson

Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the winners of the 2022 Groundbreaker Awards at Procore’s annual industry event in New Orleans, Groundbreak. The Groundbreaker Awards celebrate the companies, projects and individuals that drive excellence across the construction industry.

Procore Chief Culture Officer Steve Zahm with Owner Project Excellence winners. Image Credit: Business Wire

“Behind every great project, there are outstanding people. The Groundbreaker Awards honor our customers who are leading and positively influencing the construction industry on a daily basis,” said Tooey Courtemanche, President, Founder and CEO of Procore. “Congratulations to all of the winners of the Groundbreaker Awards.”

Procore selected 27 companies, projects and individuals as finalists for groundbreaking achievements. Kassy Morris, Head of Procore Construction Learning, presented the nine awards to the winners of the 2022 Groundbreaker Awards:

  • Excellence in Sustainability: Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction Company
  • Excellence in Workforce Development: Roebbelen Contracting, Inc.
  • Excellence in Innovation: Truebeck Construction
  • Excellence in Safety: McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
  • Excellence in Community: Blue Door - Construct
  • Groundbreaker of the Year: Atul Paralkar, Executive Director of Business Intelligence | Operational Excellence, Holt Construction Corp.
  • General Contractor Project Excellence: Skanska USA
  • Specialty Contractor Project Excellence: Willmar Electric Service
  • Owner Project Excellence: Duke Energy in partnership with Ameresco & D3Energy.

We applied to the Groundbreaker Awards to highlight the Capital Career and College Academy because they are doing incredible work help prepare high school students for a future career in architecture and construction,” said Crystal Harper, business development manager at Roebbelen Contracting, Inc. and winner of Excellence in Workforce Development. “It’s humbling to be able to spotlight the impact they are making.”

To learn more about the 2022 Groundbreaker Awards finalists and winners, please click here.

Source: https://www.procore.com/en-au

