Morgan Sindall Construction Springboards Into New Community and Leisure Centre for Houghton Regis

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has appointed Morgan Sindall Construction to deliver Houghton Regis’ new £25 million community and leisure centre, which has been designed to help drive forward the region’s levelling up agenda.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Northern Home Counties business is set to deliver a stunning new centre, with superb leisure and community facilities. The project has been procured through the Pagabo National Framework for Major Works.

Driven forward by £20 million of government Levelling Up funding, which was announced by Government at the end of October 2021, the new community and leisure centre on the Kingsland Campus will support the post-pandemic health and wellbeing of the area’s community.

Residents can look forward to an eight-lane, 25-metre community swimming pool, which is more than double the size of the pool at the existing Houghton Regis Leisure Centre. To enhance the swimming experience, there will be a learner pool with a movable floor to raise or lower the depth for swimming lessons as well as a separate splash pool.

A 127-station, state-of-the-art fitness suite and exercise studio will provide dedicated spaces for a range of different classes. It will also include two squash courts, a café, community space, a crèche, a children’s outdoor play zone, an outdoor fitness trail and enjoyable public areas.

Morgan Sindall Construction’s plans include improving the car park and cycle path routes in order to enhance the area’s overall connectivity.

As part of Morgan Sindall Construction’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, the new leisure centre will be designed to be adaptable to meet both current and future user requirements, using materials which will maximise energy efficiency and minimise carbon emissions. This creative approach to construction is a core part of Morgan Sindall Construction’s Intelligent Solutions approach to delivering new buildings and refurbishing existing ones.

David Rowsell, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the Northern Home Counties, said: “Post-pandemic, leisure centres across the country have played a key role in bringing communities back together and engaging people in healthy lifestyles that will improve their overall wellbeing.

“The Kingsland Campus Leisure Centre will be a great example of how to deliver a state-of-the-art leisure space that not only fulfils the needs of the local council and residents, but which does so in a timely, sustainable manner.

“We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional buildings for our clients and enhancing the communities where we work, so it’s great to continue to work with Central Bedfordshire Council and our established local delivery partners again in the construction of this exciting new development.”

Lisa White, Head of Leisure at Central Bedfordshire Council said “As part of the Council’s ongoing commitment to providing high quality sports and leisure centres for our residents, Central Bedfordshire Council is delighted to have awarded the contract for the new Houghton Regis Leisure Centre. We are looking forward to working with Morgan Sindall Construction to deliver this exciting new community and leisure centre, which will support our residents in living active, healthy lifestyles.

