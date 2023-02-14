Epson Cements Its Leadership in Printing Solutions at Sydney Build 2023

Sydney Build has firmly cemented itself as Australia's must-attend construction event. It is the only event of its kind to provide accredited presentations, leading industry speakers and valuable opportunities for all of Australia's construction, architecture, engineering and infrastructure industries. As a result, Epson will once again be demonstrating its key printing solutions for the construction industry at the show.

The Epson T3160M technical printer. Image Credit: Epson

Epson’s unique Heat-Free print technology uses one quarter of the energy that traditional laser printers and copiers do* and helps all businesses embrace environmental social responsibility and corporate social governance. In fact, Epson energy-efficient printers and copiers will help any organisation become seriously sustainable.

The first cornerstone of Epson’s stand comes in the form of its SureColor T3160M technical printer. The Epson SureColor technical series is a versatile and compact range of printers designed for users who need to produce large-format colour and black-and-white images, economically and at high speed. They are compatible with a wide range of media from basic bond paper to photographic media and support high resolution print with dense and consistent colour.

The T3160M is ideal for maps, plans, drawings, schematics, geological survey diagrams, sales presentations, POS posters and displays.

Next to the T3160M is the wide-format EcoTank Pro ET-16600 wireless printer, which offers revolutionary cartridge-free printing with easy-to-fill super-sized ink tanks. Powered by PrecisionCore® Heat-Free printing technology, this clever all-in-one device delivers extremely sharp black text, prints up to A3+ (13" x 19"), and copies and scans pages up to A3 (11" x 17").

The ET-16600 is a great addition to any office, featuring two 250-sheet paper trays and a rear specialty-paper feed and a 4.3" colour touchscreen for easy navigation.

The final pillar on Epson’s Sydney Build 2023 stand comes in the form of the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C879R, a workgroup printer that enables offices to benefit from the increased productivity of a local distributed print fleet that requires minimal intervention, while providing predictable print costs.



Thanks to this printer's super-high-yield ink supply units maintenance is simple. Comparable laser printers will need new toners, sometimes as often as every 12,000 prints, as well as fuser units and other consumables. The WorkForce Pro WF-C879R deliver outstanding results with high-capacity ink packs lasting up to 86,000 pages for mono and 50,000 pages for colour.

The WF-C879R uses just a quarter of the energy of a laser printer thanks to its no heat technology. No ozone gas is emitted, and an improved quiet print mode and no fan noise during or after printing make it ideal for the working environment – and there are fewer parts to replace than a laser too.

Attendees can meet the Epson team and get a demo of all three Epson solutions on stand N9 at Sydney Build 2023 at the ICC, Darling Harbour from 6-7 March 2023.

Source: https://corporate.epson/en/