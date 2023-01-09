Watson-Marlow to Showcase Bredel Hose Pumps at World of Concrete 2023

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is showcasing its Bredel hose pumps for handling of concrete at World of Concrete 2023, which will be held January 17-19, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit Booth C6454 to learn how Bredel heavy-duty hose pumps handle abrasive concrete at 100 percent volumetric accuracy.

Image Credit: Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Abrasive grouting mix is no problem for Bredel pumps, which can be used to replace progressive cavity (PC) and centrifugal pumps for a variety of applications, including circulation and transfer of waste return slurry from concrete slab manufacturing processes, transferring the abrasive grouting mix from the mixing tanks into the holds of the seafaring vessels, and pumping the grouting during deep cement mixing (DCM) operation. The pumps have overcome fluid leakage and wear issues often associated with piston pumps that struggle with the abrasive nature of the cement, sand, and water mix discharged. Bredel hose pumps offer reduced downtime, maintenance, and costs for spare parts.

With Bredel hose pumps, no moving parts come into contact with the product, and there are no mechanical seals, unlike diaphragm, rotary lobe, and PC pumps. Every Bredel hose is precision machined to ensure flow stability and pump performance in tough fluid handling applications. A simple hose change takes only minutes and can be performed in-situ without special tools or skilled personnel. This low-cost maintenance adds to the list of reasons that growing numbers of plant and operations managers are turning to Bredel pumps to reduce their operating costs.

Bredel pumps can achieve flow rates up to 475 GPM at 232 PSI and can transfer up to 80 percent solids in suspension. Unlike many other pump types, flow is entirely independent of suction and discharge conditions. Heavy duty bearings within the pump rotor and a unique buffer zone protect gearing from overhung loads and contamination. Only Bredel industrial hose pumps provide this level of engineering expertise for their drives.

Source: www.wmfts.com