Grass America Highlights Dynapro, the Premier Undermount Drawer Slide

Grass America, a leading supplier of functional hardware for the cabinet industry, highlights its Dynapro product, the premier undermount slide for drawer applications. This synchronized, soft-close, full extension slide moves with a slight pull and gentle push, providing an efficient, effective, and concealed solution for various cabinetry needs.

Grass America Dynapro Synchronization Mechanism. Image Credit: Grass America

​​​​​​​Grass engineering has taken every aspect of the slide’s operating motion into account. Dynapro, known for its smooth running performance and quiet kinematics, utilizes an integrated rack and pinion system. This technology allows the slides to move in tandem with one another, improving glide, reducing noise, and preventing the drawer from binding when closing. Dynapro, rated for loads up to 132 lbs with its heavy-duty model, is suitable for drawer applications up to 48” wide, with no additional synchronization hardware required.

The powerful slide operates smoothly and evenly over abrasion-resistant nylon rollers that keep the drawer face level and support the drawer box as it is extended. Its German-made soft-close damper brings the drawer to a gentle rest, even under a heavy load or hard slam. This system can be combined with Grass’ mechanical, push-to-open, handle-free Tipmatic system or the Sensomatic electronic opening system for additional functionality and comfort.

Designed for 16 mm - 19 mm drawer material, the Dynapro’s hardware is fully concealed under the drawer box, achieving an aesthetically superior result. The slide works with both face frame and frameless cabinetry and has an integrated rear cleat to secure the drawer box to the slide. The product comes in 9” to 30” lengths in increments of 3” and offers several different versions, including the standard, heavy-duty, and extended lengths.

The enhanced features offered by Dynapro benefit a range of end users. These include OEMs that work in the semi-custom space, high-end and semi-custom residential cabinetry builders, and designers who need performance products for wide drawer or heavy-duty applications. With its excellent running performance at high loads, low pull force, and ability to accommodate wide drawers without additional hardware, Dynapro provides a premium option for customers seeking the premier solution for their undermount slides.

Source: https://www.grassusa.com/