Grass America Sets the Standard for Quality and Service with TEC Soft-close and Self-close Hinges

Grass America, an industry-leading supplier of functional cabinet hardware, highlights TEC Soft-close and Self-close hinges. Packed with features and serving as an industry standard for quality and performance, TEC hinges are backed by the exceptional service and support offered by Grass America.

Image Credit: Grass America

In a market where many products are perceived as interchangeable, Grass America distinguishes itself by offering domestically produced, high-quality hinges. TEC hinges are manufactured in the USA using US steel, ensuring superior quality and faster fulfillment of orders, especially at scale. Grass America's commitment to quality is evidenced by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and its recognition as a Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP) small business. This prestigious OSHA program acknowledges small businesses with exemplary safety and health programs, placing Grass America at the forefront of workplace safety.

Choosing Grass America means benefiting from better logistics, faster shipping, shorter lead times, and better inventory management. Grass America's domestic support team, along with its territory managers and customer service team, ensures that customers receive unparalleled support and service. With in-house testing, engineering, and quality departments, Grass America is equipped to address any customer concerns promptly and efficiently.

In addition to these soft benefits, Grass America's TEC hinges offer superior functionality. TEC Soft-close hinges provide quiet and effortless closing, thanks to their three-tier adjustable soft-closing mechanism. Customers can easily regulate the closing action of the door with an adjustment switch located on the face of the hinge, without the need for any tools, either before or after installation. Meanwhile, TEC Self-close hinges are constructed with all-steel and nickel-finish components, ensuring strength and durability. Both hinge types offer 3-dimensional adjustments for height, side, and depth, as well as a range of overlays to fit unique applications.

Whether for cabinet shops, homeowners, or leading kitchen cabinet manufacturers, Grass America's TEC hinges are the superior choice. Learn more about TEC Soft-close hinges and TEC Self-close hinges.

