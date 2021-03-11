Grass America Announces Kinvaro T-Slim Lifter System

Grass America, a leading supplier of functional hardware to the cabinet industry, announces the Kinvaro T-Slim, an ingenious new lifter system for wooden flap doors that creates new possibilities in the design of overhead wall cabinets. The Kinvaro T-Slim combines the aesthetic advantages of almost invisibly blending into furniture cabinetry with the functional advantages of extremely smooth movement, outstanding strength and durability.

The Kinvaro T-Slim fittings are hidden from view: engineers have succeeded in reducing the width of the complex flap mechanism to a compact 12 mm, small enough to be inserted into wood and MDF side walls as thin as 16 mm. Alternatively, the ultra-thin mechanism can be screwed onto side walls and hidden by overlaying cover plates available in multiple colors. The clean look of sidewalls with all the fittings hidden is clearly a more appealing design when cabinets are open.

Hiding the lifter fittings is especially important for the design of wall cabinets which are usually mounted at eye level. Grass is the first to market with an invisible flap fitting solution that meets this design requirement, carrying forth its 70-year tradition as a pioneer and innovator.

In addition to the aesthetic advantages, the reduction in size also offers another benefit: the flap lift mechanism takes up very little room, so that storage space can be utilized to its full potential.

Grass did not sacrifice functionality and strength to achieve the aesthetic breakthrough of invisible fittings. The movement of the Kinvaro T-Slim is very smooth, secure, and precise.

Wall cabinets with front flaps provide storage space at an ergonomically optimal height. They are easy to reach, and the storage space is quickly accessible. For these reasons, wall cabinets are often used as storage fixtures in kitchens, bathrooms, offices, living rooms, laundry rooms, and bedrooms. The innovative Kinvaro T-Slim flap lifter will make wall cabinets even more usable and attractive.

