Lorin and Laminators Develop Panels for OSUHC North Hall Academic Facility

Lorin Industries, Inc., the global industry leader in the innovation and production of coil anodized aluminum, announces its partnership with Laminators Incorporated to develop anodized aluminum panels for the new Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences North Hall Academic Facility.

Image Credit: Lorin Industries, Inc.

It was significant for architect Dewberry, Tulsa, OK to have ACM panels that complemented OSU’s school colors. Laminators was able to fulfill Dewberry’s requirements by creating their Omega-Lite® panels in various standard and custom-colored PVDF/Kynar 500® colors. In addition, Laminators partnered with Lorin Industries to create panels using Lorin’s Natural Series ClearMatt® anodized finish to complement the brightly painted panels.

Laminators’ Omega-Lite® ACM panels are composed of a polypropylene, corrugated core between two finished aluminum sheets. With this design, they can be easily adapted with Lorin’s anodized aluminum.

Lorin ClearMatt® aesthetically offers a beautiful metallic look that only comes from the three-dimensional look of anodized aluminum. ClearMatt® Architectural Class II finish meets the American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA) standard for high performance anodic finishes. Designers looking for an anodized aluminum product with natural metallic beauty that is formable for most exterior applications will find a clear choice in Lorin's ClearMatt®. ClearMatt® anodized aluminum works because its translucent protective layer allows the metal's natural reflectivity to shine through while offering outstanding corrosion protection.

