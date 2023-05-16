Posted in | News | Materials and Engineering | Technology

New Partnership for Flame Resistant Wood and Durable Fire Protection

May 16 2023Reviewed by Megan Craig, M.Sc.

Thermory and Woodsafe Timber Protection, the largest players in their respective industries, announce collaboration to provide thermally modified and durable fire-protected wood.

Image Credit: Woodsafe Timber Protection AB

Europe's largest manufacturer of durable fire-resistant impregnated wood, and Thermory AS, the world's largest manufacturer of thermally modified wood, announce collaboration for the supply of durable thermally modified fire-resistant wood. Thermory’s real wood products with fire protection are available immediately.

“I am very proud of the trust from a well-respected pioneer, innovator and industry leader in the field of thermally modified wood. Together we will contribute to a sustainable society with the forest as a resource,” says Woodsafe’s founder and CEO Thomas Bengtsson.

"We aspire to improve the environment we live in. Leach-resistant fire protection has been a challenge when creating large public or residential buildings with wood. After a long testing period of comparing different technologies, we are happy to partner with Woodsafe to offer this durable extra layer to our real wood products,” says Simmo Soomets, CEO of Thermory.  

“It’s inspiring to merge our areas of expertise - thermally modified and durable fire-protected wood - on top of Thermory's sustainable products and Woodsafe’s low energy production and present our combined solution to the global market,” says Woodsafe’s Product and Business development manager Peter Johnson.

Source: https://www.woodsafe.com/hem

