Esri’s ArcGIS Basemaps and ArcGIS Living Atlas Data to Be Integrated into Autodesk Software Environment

Digital transformation is rapidly changing the foundational processes powering the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors. Industry leaders are relying on the interoperability of geographic information systems (GIS) and building information modeling (BIM) to reduce costs and boost efficiency across construction projects. In support of these organizations, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, and Autodesk, an industry leader in design and engineering, have cultivated a strategic alliance to unify GIS and BIM, delivering real business value to architects, engineers, planners, and contractors.

Deepening their collaboration, Esri and Autodesk have now entered into an agreement to integrate ArcGIS Basemaps and ArcGIS Living Atlas of the World layers into Autodesk's products. The Autodesk product suite will now provide rich, authoritative geospatial reference data from the foremost collection of globally sourced geographic information.

"Partnering with Esri is intended to combine the power of BIM and GIS, which will enable our shared customers to build anything, anywhere," said Andrew Anagnost, CEO, Autodesk. "Our goals are to provide industry and city planners with the ability to design in the context of the real world. This will allow communities to build more connected, resilient cities and infrastructure with a focused eye on sustainability."

"Using GIS and BIM as a single integrated system provides decision-makers with a holistic understanding of how an infrastructure project will impact the community and environment, supporting sustainable outcomes," said Jack Dangermond, Esri president. “Integrating Basemaps and ArcGIS Living Atlas layers with Autodesk products unlocks added context of the natural and built worlds, combining visual appeal and up-to-date maps and layers from the global community.”

Esri is the preferred geospatial provider of the Autodesk University (AU 2023) "Design and Make" conference. More than 10,000 attendees will be able to engage with Esri experts and learn how the Esri-Autodesk partnership can lead to better operational and business results. Esri is hosting 13 sessions on topics such as digital twins, 3D, and reality mapping, in addition to providing AU 2023 event mapping with ArcGIS Indoors.

Source: https://www.esri.com/en-us/home