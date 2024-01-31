Halliburton Adds CorrosaLock™ Cement System to CCUS Portfolio

Halliburton Company today added the CorrosaLock™ cement system to its growing carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) portfolio.

The CorrosaLock cement system, which is designed for CO 2 storage, is a composite of Portland-based cement and Halliburton’s proprietary WellLock® resin system. The incorporation of resin generates a film on the composite surface that creates a coating effect that aids in bonding. Resin also reduces the system’s effective porosity and forms an adhesive layer to help protect cement CO 2 degradation. The result is enhanced cement sheath elasticity and shear bond strength that allows the barrier to better withstand downhole forces during cyclic injection and provide increased anchoring force to the formation when compared to conventional cement systems.

“Cementing wells for CCUS presents unique challenges. These projects aim for permanent underground CO 2 storage, which requires long-term cement sheath integrity,” said Matt Lang, vice president, Cementing. “The significant permeability reduction and enhanced mechanical properties of our CorrosaLock system addresses those challenges for our customers and builds on Halliburton’s decades of experience designing annular barriers for corrosive environments.”

The CorrosaLock system joins the WellLock ® resin system, ThermaLock™ cement, and CorrosaCem™ cement system as part of Halliburton’s advanced CCUS portfolio.

Source: http://www.halliburton.com/