A recent editorial published in Applied Sciences discussed the latest advances in concrete structures and their impact on the sustainable development of society, economy, and technology. The papers included in this special issue were classified into groups covering distinct aspects of sustainable infrastructures.

Study: Insights into Advancing Sustainable Concrete Structures . Image Credit: Grand Warszawski/Shutterstock.com

Background

Structural concrete, composed of cement, water, and fine and coarse aggregates, is a widely used construction material for civil engineering infrastructures. Despite its significant advantages, its essential ingredient, cement makes concrete a significant source of anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions. Thus, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals challenge the concrete sector on responsible and rational consumption of cement and steel.

Current technological advancements such as machine learning (ML) algorithms, artificial intelligence (AI), and life cycle assessment tools for buildings support the world of structural concrete, allowing it to control its environmental impact and maximize recycling and recirculation possibilities, thus shifting towards sustainability.

However, the scientific community tends to take certain aspects of concrete for granted instead of examining alternative ideas or the quality of their impact on the sustainable development of society, economy, and technology. This forms the basis of this special issue focusing on advances in concrete structures for a sustainable future.

Published Studies

The 14 contributions to this special issue were categorized into four groups. Papers 1, 9, 10, and 11 discussed the advances in comprehending cement and concrete chemistry. They focused on improving techniques that accurately predict the functional life of infrastructures and incorporating recycled materials such as mineral wool waste and cow dung ash. They demonstrated the significant potential and synergy of cement used with such recycled materials for sustainable development.

The management and maintenance of reinforced concrete structures are essential for ensuring their durability and safety. For example, de-icing salts are used in bridge decks to deal with corrosion of steel rebars. Contribution 11 investigated the use of de-icing salts on a bridge repaired in 2020 and suggested that additional high-performance waterproof treatments during the construction phases are essential to ensure the safety of such critical structures.

Papers 2, 3, 4, 7, and 14 presented experimental characterizations of the mechanical behavior of structural concrete and their quantitative results. The experiments on soil-foundation interaction explored the use of fiber-reinforced polymers and cementitious matrices for structural retrofitting of existing structures. These studies employed appropriate analyses and non-destructive testing methods to validate the safety indexes of existing buildings.

Studies 5 and 6 evaluated the structural behavior of concrete through experimental and numerical tests, focusing on the effect of seismic action. They aimed to provide methods to achieve resilient building designs while ensuring the safety of dwellers. Additionally, these papers addressed the issue of compromised aesthetics of new structures while ensuring seismic safety.

This editorial highlights the power of the current numerical analysis tools and innovative retrofit solutions for seismic assessment of existing reinforced concrete buildings. Seismically vulnerable existing structures can be strengthened using reinforced concrete auxiliary structures and infills. Alternatively, numerical methods such as Monte Carlo simulations can help design resilient structures without compromising aesthetic considerations.

Studies 8, 12, and 13 used the latest technological advances such as ML and AI for analyzing large databases to improve experiment designs, optimize concrete dosage parameters, and estimate concrete’s mechanical properties. ML methods are applied to classical problems in concrete technology, such as predicting the properties of fresh and hardened conventional and self-compacting concrete mixes along with the effects of adding waste materials.

AI algorithms, such as Procedural Binary Particle Swarm Optimization, can be developed and trained to precisely estimate concrete mixture properties such as density and compressive strength values. The proposed AI methods are useful in developing sustainable concrete because of their speed, accuracy, and low cost.

Conclusion

Overall, cement has been researched for several decades despite being environmentally harmful. Significant efforts have been made to design innovative and environment-friendly infrastructure while maintaining and repairing historical structures.

Innovative construction material approaches such as using recycled materials and supplementary cementitious materials along with effective preservation tools are being developed to address environmental concerns while ensuring the longevity and safety of infrastructure.

A wide range of disciplines and constantly evolving numerical analysis techniques are used for evaluating the structural safety of concrete buildings and infrastructure against seismic action. However, the varying standards across countries due to the different regional earthquake parameters make it difficult to generalize conclusions regarding resilient building designs.

Lately, AI has become highly relevant in the development of advanced, sustainable, and environmentally friendly cement-based products. However, its wide adoption in the construction sector requires multiple field tests, experimental verification, and more comprehensive sets of mechanical properties.

In conclusion, the methods proposed in this editorial can help create a roadmap for future explorations for reducing production costs, limiting the environmental impact, and improving the technical performance of mortars and concrete.

Journal Reference

Diaferio, M., & Varona, F. B. (2024). Concrete Structures: Latest Advances and Prospects for a Sustainable Future. Applied Sciences, 14(9), 3803–3803. https://doi.org/10.3390/app14093803, https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3417/14/9/3803

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.