Ergonomic, Premium Comfort and Enhanced Productivity

Driven by extensive customer feedback and a deep-rooted commitment to operator well-being and productivity, Komatsu introduces a significant upgrade to its crawler excavator operator cab.

Image Credit: Komatsu

This upgrade reflects a clear understanding from Komatsu that operator comfort is key to jobsite efficiency. "We already provide our customers with highly productive and efficient machines,” says Vince Porteous, Product Manager at Komatsu Europe. "With the new operator cab, we've taken a significant step forward by increasing operator comfort and ergonomics."

Entering and Exiting With Ease

The new Komatsu operator cab prioritises first-class user experience from the moment an operator enters the machine.

High-visibility Komatsu yellow handrails on both the exterior and interior enhance safe access even in low-light conditions, while a strategically placed Komatsu logo reinforces brand recognition. A new, chrome-finished exterior door handle provides a stylish and easy-to-grip surface.

Komatsu's long-standing commitment to operator safety is evident throughout the new cab design. Vince Porteous elaborates, "we've added new safety features to the new cab, such as the new toolless mirror for easy manipulation, a new additional door handle for easy closing, new highly visible handrails, and new coming home lights which remain on for 30 seconds after the ignition key is removed."

An Upgraded Ergonomic Working Environment

Once inside, the operator is greeted by a refined and ergonomic workspace. Inspired by high-end automotive design, the interior features a premium dark colour scheme with a plush floor mat, adding a luxurious touch that is also easy to clean.

The new cab prioritises clear visibility during operation. The front roller blind's relocated position increases visibility by blocking the sun without obstructing the operator's view. Upgraded LED lighting, both above the seat and in the rear of the cab, ensures illumination regardless of the time of day.

For operator comfort and reduced fatigue, the new cab also features a UV-protective rear window tint that minimises sun exposure and helps maintain a cool working environment.

A new document holder on the right side of the operator seat keeps essential jobsite documents organised and easily accessible, keeping the workspace clutter-free.

Besides the standard upgrades, Komatsu also offers optional features to further enhance the operator environment.

A premium seat option automatically adjusts its position based on the weight of the operator, providing the highest level of personalised comfort throughout the workday.

New wide armrests with multi-positional locations allow for an optimal working posture. New operation control levers are designed to comfortably mold to any hand size or shape, reducing strain and fatigue over long shifts.

Ready for Customisation

The new-generation Komatsu operator cab goes beyond comfort to offer potentials of unlimited customisation possibilities.

A robust, multifunctional utility bar allows operators to seamlessly add accessories that suit their individual needs, including water bottles, monitors, and tablets for digital enhancement.

Furthermore, for easy mobile device charging and data transfer, the cab features dual USB ports at the rear, including both USB-A and C format.

A Tradition of Prioritising Jobsite Safety

Building upon its well-established reputation for exceptional operator protection, the new cab retains the iconic Safe SpaceCab™ design. This tubular structure, specifically engineered for hydraulic excavators, provides superior protection even in the event of a most extreme rollover accident.

Designed and manufactured at Komatsu UK, the new operator cab embodies Komatsu's longstanding tradition of customer-centric design and commitment to quality.

“The approach to the new cab was completely in the spirit of creating value together - we went to many jobsites, listened to the needs of customers, and brought those requirements back to our development teams. Concepts were then born, checked with customers, refined, checked again, and by continually listening and innovating we now come to market with a new cab that is full of customer value,” says James Venerus, General Manager Product Marketing at Komatsu Europe.

The new cab is available on all crawler excavator models from 17 tonnes to 49 tonnes1.

1 With the exception of PC228USLC.