Komatsu Europe Launches New Sorting and Demolition Grapple Range

Komatsu Europe is pleased to introduce the all-new sorting and demolition grapple range, the latest addition to the Komatsu attachments portfolio.

The sorting and demolition grapple range consists of 10 models. Image Credit: Komatsu Europe

The new grapple range meets the customer’s needs and the highest safety standards, with all grapples coming as standard with a load control valve included. The main areas of focus were on low maintenance cost and a long lifetime of the attachments. This was achieved using oversized pins and bushings, a robust double-walled main frame and perforated Hardox shells.

“We can cover a wide range of crawler and wheeled excavators, going from 2,5 to 70 tonnes machine class” says Bastiaan Cassiman, Product Manager Attachments. “Their heavy-duty design ensures that they hold up in even the toughest conditions.” He concludes: “These grapples are designed to handle anything from primary and secondary demolition to recycling”.

These sorting and demolition grapples are the first of a complete range of demolition attachments which Komatsu will continue to introduce.

Key Sales Features

  • Integrated mechanical end stops to protect the cylinder.
  • Perforated Hardox shells as standard.
  • Reversible Hardox 500 cutting edges with recessed bolts and nuts.
  • Integrated load control valve.
  • Double-walled, closed high strength frame.
  • Oversized pins and bushings.
  • Oversized slewing ring with internally mounted hydraulic motor(s).
  • From the JRSG290-1 up, all models are equipped with dual rotation motors.

Source: https://www.komatsu.eu/en/

