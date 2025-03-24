Komatsu upgrades its range of Compact Mini Excavators

Building upon a legacy of reliability and performance, the updated lineup incorporates several new features designed to improve safety, operator comfort, and versatility, while staying true to the Komatsu core values that have made the dash 5 mini excavators a trusted choice for professionals worldwide.

Image Credit: Komatsu

“We’re excited to introduce the updated generation of our mini excavators,” said Emanuele Viel, group manager for compact line. “We listened to our customers and focused on enhancing the features that matter such as safety, durability and ease of use. This new range delivers on all fronts, providing operators with the tools they need to tackle any job with confidence.”

Key improvements to the new mini excavator range include:

Rear View Camera standard from PC24MR-5 and up: clear image with high resolution and wide viewing angle for comprehensive rear visibility. Dedicated monitor provides a wide unobstructed display, separate from the main vehicle screen. Robustness and weatherproof construction enhance safety and usability in all conditions.

Air suspended seat standard from PC33MR-5 and up: superior air suspension system absorbs shocks and vibrations, minimizing operator fatigue during long hours. Fully adjustable settings ensure personalized comfort and ergonomics. Durable construction provides long-lasting performance in demanding job site conditions.

LED lights in the whole mini HE range: Powerful, energy-efficient LEDs provide bright, uniform illumination for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions. Lens design minimize glare and light scatter, reducing eye strain and improving safety.

New options such as front protection grids and access/visibility features have been made available to prioritize operator comfort, safety, and productivity, designing a more efficient and user-friendly excavator.

All of these, of course, maintain the core strengths of Komatsu mini excavators.