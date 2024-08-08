Monitoring Building Energy Consumption Using IoT Sensors

A recent article published in Data in Brief presented a comprehensive dataset on the University of Sharjah's (UoS’s) innovative initiative towards transforming into a smart campus by 2030. Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors were used to precisely monitor energy consumption and environmental conditions during this transition from 1st January 2024 to 20th June 2024.

Background

The construction sector requires advanced computational models to accurately analyze energy consumption patterns in campus buildings and attain energy efficiency. Applying artificial intelligence (AI) in energy management of buildings, specifically anomaly identification systems is promising for optimizing energy use and identifying inadequacies.

AI systems identify variations from common energy consumption trends, enabling on-time interventions to mitigate waste and improve operational efficiency. Thus, institutions can considerably lower operational costs and assist sustainable energy practices through AI-based systematic analysis and reaction to energy data.

Accordingly, the researchers compiled this exhaustive dataset on energy consumption and environmental conditions recorded in a university. The aim was to support the creation and refining of machine learning models for energy classification, anomaly detection, and recommendation systems.

Data Description

The dataset comprises four primary data containers exhibiting the structure and details of the data collected from the UoS. While two of these containers presented time-stamped raw data on power consumption and environmental conditions, processed summary data on power and environment was in the third container and documentation and metadata were in the fourth.

The power consumption time series consisted of multiple comma-separated values (CSV) files for different appliances on the campus including a coffee machine, microwave, fridge, kettle, printer, desktop, and water dispenser. Apart from the time stamp, parameters like voltage and current were included in the files.

The environmental conditions time series consisted of CSV files on the indoor conditions of temperature, humidity, and occupancy in the interdisciplinary lab, kitchen, and mailroom on the campus. This data was retrieved from various sensors positioned around the building.

The processed data summarized power consumption and environmental conditions for quick or high-level investigations. This could be represented as extra CSV files or visual charts based on the processing method.

The dataset was combined and stored using InfluxDB, facilitating high-resolution time series data acquisition. Mean values of temperature and humidity could be precisely calculated at predefined intervals from this setup. Moreover, such a representation ensured data integrity and granularity for an exhaustive analysis of building dynamics.

In addition to the raw and processed data files, documents explaining the dataset's structure, the type of each file, metadata on sensors used, sensor locations, and data collection protocols were provided.

Experimental Design, Materials, and Methods

The data was collected at the UoS campus, targeting specific areas like the lab, kitchen, and mailroom. Initially, a central data management and edge computing hub was set up using Odroid N+2. Notably, a robust edge computing platform was employed for data collection to handle massive data-driven workflows. This platform was connected to a local network running a customized smart building management system for dynamic data collection.

Smart plugs and sensors were installed on appliances such as fridges, microwaves, and kettles to examine power usage. Additionally, temperature, humidity, and occupancy sensors were strategically located in corners for maximum coverage. It helped aggregate contextual data to complement power consumption measurements. Passive infrared sensors for occupancy data were examined for detection range and accuracy.

Each environmental sensor was calibrated against standard instruments to ensure data accuracy. Moreover, extensive tests were conducted post-installation to confirm data integrity and robustness of wireless connectivity. While the energy consumption data were recorded every minute, environmental conditions were recorded every five minutes.

Database management strategies were employed to manage, compress, and export the high volume of data efficiently. In addition, the Markov Transition Field (MTF) method was applied to capture temporal dynamics. MTF transformed one-dimensional time sequences into two-dimensional matrices to enable visual analysis of temporal data.

Conclusion

Overall, the dataset prepared in this study gives an in-depth view of energy consumption and environmental parameters in a campus setting. It can be an invaluable resource for researchers on energy efficiency, IoT applications in smart buildings, and environmental monitoring. Additionally, the interplay between technology and sustainability can be understood well by students and academics using this dataset.

However, this dataset has certain limitations. Firstly, its short duration of five to six months could not capture long-term trends and seasonal variations in energy usage and environmental conditions. Additionally, it is focused on university campus dynamics and may not generalize to different types of buildings or climatic conditions.

The size of the dataset may not be adequate for training complex deep-learning models, affecting their energy consumption prediction capabilities. Furthermore, inherent limitations in sensor accuracy impact IoT-based data collection, which can be mitigated through periodic calibration and validation against standard instruments.

Journal Reference

Oulefki, A., Amira, A., Kurugollu, F., & Soudan, B. (2024). Dataset of IoT-Based Energy and Environmental Parameters in a Smart Building Infrastructure. Data in Brief, 110769. DOI: 10.1016/j.dib.2024.110769, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352340924007352

