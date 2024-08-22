Technology Falls Short in Revolutionizing Construction

A recent article by BBC News highlighted the limited transformation of the construction industry despite several technological advancements as most building is still done manually today.

Background

A 1920s construction site worker would not be surprised if transported to a project site today as most infrastructure is still mostly built manually across Europe and the United States. The current construction methods do not differ drastically from those used 100 years ago.

In 2017, the McKinsey Global Institute stated that technology adoption could improve the construction sector’s productivity by 50-60%, enhancing the industry's global value by $1.6 trillion annually. Since then, upgraded production methods and novel software and applications have enhanced building efficiency, but not to the expected levels. The construction sector is slow in adopting digital technologies, remaining like a digital laggard relative to several other industries.

Various technologies, such as three-dimensional (3D) printing, modular construction, robotics, and digital tools, have recently been proposed with the potential to transform the building industry. This article explores the current implementation of these technologies in the construction sector.

3D Printing of Infrastructure

3D printing involves extruding concrete or other building materials to construct the walls of a building. Researchers at the University of Maine are developing the world's largest 3D printer for such applications. A prototype of a 600-square-foot house, BioHome3D, was fabricated using a mix of wood fibers and plant-based resin in this printer.

BioHome3D performed great through two Maine winters, and the researchers are now planning to print a neighborhood comprising nine such houses. However, 3D printing of houses is mostly limited to project demonstrations, rather than practical construction. Moreover, 3D-printed houses are expensive, have exceptionally thick walls, and require open and flat construction grounds. Consequently, the number of 3D-printed houses is much less than the projects publicized.

Modular Construction

Modular construction involves manufacturing building parts in a factory, shipping them to the site, and fixing them into place. This method could be more efficient than 3D printing in terms of construction quality due to reduced chances of error on a construction site. Factory manufacturing provides greater quality control of the products than on-site construction.

This technology is also not widely used in house construction as it requires finalizing building parts in a factory and then sticking to the plan while using them to make the house. However, governmental policies inhibit such meticulous execution.

Developers aim to sell their built houses quickly but often face market challenges due to government regulations. Private developers face such issues more commonly than local authorities or housing associations.

Constructing Houses with Robots

Bristol-based Automated Architecture (AUAR) plans to license micro-factories building timber houses using robots, potentially solving the above challenges. These micro-factories will assemble standard parts at factories or on-site to construct buildings of up to six stories.

Larger construction firms can license such a micro-factory, eliminating the need to set up large expensive factories as done by modular housing companies. Moreover, micro-factories can offer immediate, innovative, high-quality, low-energy houses at market prices.

These types of automation improve profit margins for builders while reducing build times, risks, and waste. Moreover, labor costs can be 20-60% less than conventional construction methods. Thus, AUAR aims to build 30000 energy-efficient homes annually by 2030 using micro-factories.

Digitization in Construction

While the construction industry has not undergone any major transformation, several smaller components of construction processes are being digitized. However, actual construction is more hyped than the remaining chain undergoing digitization.

Digital tools are used to determine suitable lands while artificial intelligence helps predict future scopes of a construction. Such behind-the-scenes improvements are likely to streamline house construction significantly.

In addition, paperwork records filing cabinets have now been digitized. Thus, various construction-related activities, such as quantitative surveys, health and safety processes, commissioning, handover, and carbon emission regulation, can all be done using apps and computer software.

Conclusion and Future Prospects

Overall, this article highlighted various potential technologies that can transform the construction sector to better efficiency and the related challenges. A primary challenge is the high fragmentation of the construction industry, making it difficult to implement technological advances uniformly across all stages.

One primary contractor manages multiple sub-contractors including mechanics, electricians, plumbers, finishing works, and earthworks. Each team’s plan impacts other teams’ plans and errors made in the field dramatically influence cost in the later project stages.

Technology could help overcome these problems. For instance, creating a 3D model of the building and sharing it with all stakeholders could help identify discrepancies and avoid any major issues. Such data enables effective communication between on-field teams and back-office operators. Making informed forecasting, planning, and purchasing decisions can smooth the construction process despite the industry’s fragmented state.

Reference

