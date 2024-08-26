Nano-Alumina Enhances Ultra-High-Performance Cement

A recent article published in Materials investigated the influence of nano-silica (NS), nano-alumina (NA), and nano-calcium oxide (NC) particles on the properties of fresh cement pastes and their compressive strength variation over a year. Among these, NA was most suitable for ultra-high-performance cement (UHPC)-based systems.

Compressive strength evolution of nano-modified cement pastes in time. Image Credit: https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/17/16/4120

Background

The superior compressive strength of UHPC to regular concrete makes it suitable for various critical applications such as bridges, ultra-high-rise buildings, and areas prone to seismic activities. Recent advancements in UHPC development propose additives to enhance and maintain concrete strength while reducing environmental impacts and costs.

Incorporating nanoparticles in UHPC reduces its microscopic pores, thereby improving density. This filling effect and packing improvement expand the applications of UHPC systems. Moreover, nanomaterial manufacturing contributes very little to carbon emissions, making them sustainable additives.

While most literature on UHPC modification with nanoparticles focuses on using NS and nano-calcium carbonate, this study evaluated the performance of cement pastes modified with NS, NA, and NC. The most suitable nanoparticles among these were incorporated into UHPC.

Methods

The study involved two stages. Firstly, cement pastes were prepared using 1.5 wt.% of different nanoparticles. These pastes were cast into 25×25×50 mm3 specimens, de-molded after one day, and subsequently immersed in water until testing.

The hydration heat of the freshly prepared cement pastes was recorded immediately after determining their consistency. An eight-channel isothermal calorimeter was used to assess the hydration heat of the pastes. Additionally, the mineralogical analysis of the hydration products in the pastes was performed using X-ray diffraction (XRD).

The compressive strength of the synthesized pastes was recorded at 7, 28, 90, 180, and 365 days of aging using a computer-controlled universal testing machine. Moreover, their open porosity was determined in water under a vacuum at the same testing ages.

The results of this stage were evaluated and NA was selected for incorporation in UHPC in the second stage. Two different proportions of NA (1.5 and 3.0 wt.%) were added in the UHPC to examine the influence on its mechanical properties, flowability, and carbonation.

The compressive strength and open porosity in water of UHPC specimens were measured at 7 and 28 days. In addition, their carbonation was examined with and without NA under two different curing regimes: a temperature of 22±2 °C and 55% humidity; a temperature of 24±2 °C and 3% CO 2 atmosphere. Finally, the calcium carbonate content was quantified at 7, 28, and 90 days through thermogravimetric analysis in an N 2 atmosphere from 50 to 1000 °C.

Results and Discussion

Nano-additives NA, NS, and NC distinctly influenced cement properties due to their different inherent characteristics. NA accelerated alite hydration by providing nucleation sites, resulting in a sharper early peak in calorimetric analysis. Moreover, NA triggered calcium-aluminum compound formation (evident in XRD spectra), which accelerated hydration, enhanced compressive strength, and modified the porosity of the cement paste.

Alternatively, NS enhanced early hydration rates via pozzolanic reactions with calcium hydroxide, forming additional hydrates and increasing cement density. This improved early strength but might slow down later hydration stages. Notably, NS enhanced the hydration heat but did not considerably alter the compressive strength of cement.

NC significantly accelerated early hydration kinetics and initial microstructure formation, enhancing early strength development. However, this rapid initial activity caused an early onset of slower diffusion-controlled hydration phases, limiting its long-term influence on compressive strength.

NA exhibited the most consistent improvement in mechanical properties of cement with time, enhancing its compressive strength by 15% at 7 days and 1-6% at later ages. Additionally, it reduced open porosity, yielding denser and more durable cement pastes. This, NA was chosen for incorporation into UHPC samples rather than NS and NC.

While NS-containing pastes required higher water content than other systems, NC exhibited the lowest compressive strength trend. Thus, these were not chosen for UHPC applications.

The optimal content of NA for incorporation into UHPC was 1.5 wt.% as it did not adversely affect the workability or consistency of cement. NA-modified pastes maintained their initial water-to-binder ratio while achieving minimum porosity and maximum compressive strength. Moreover, NA did not interfere with the UHPC's carbonation resistance.

Conclusion

Overall, the researchers comprehensively compared the influence of incorporating NS, NA, and NC into cement pastes. All these nanomaterials accelerated the hydration of cement pastes through different mechanisms.

NA enhanced hydration product formation at early ages and increased compressive strength by 10% at later ages. Alternatively, the porosity of NC-cement pastes decreased by 54% at 28 days while NS could not improve the cement strength. Thus, NA was identified as most suitable for use in UHPC systems.

NA incorporation preserved the ultra-high-performance of cement while increasing its compressive strength under a CO 2 atmosphere. Thus, it can prove to be a novel advancement in improving the mechanical properties and durability of UHPC systems under various environmental conditions.

Journal Reference

Tsardaka, E.-C., Tsampali, E., & Stefanidou, M. (2024). The Contribution of Nano-Alumina to Ultra-High-Performance Cement-Based Systems. Materials, 17(16), 4120. DOI: 10.3390/ma17164120, https://www.mdpi.com/1996-1944/17/16/4120

